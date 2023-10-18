Female pedestrian struck and killed by SUV along busy south Sacramento roadway, police say

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning in a south Sacramento vehicle collision along a busy roadway.

Sacramento police officers received a report of a vehicle striking a woman just before 7 a.m. in the Valley Hi/North Laguna neighborhood. They went to Mack Road and Summersdale Drive and learned an SUV driver collided with a woman, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Police Department.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Tapley said. Her identity is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Police closed Mack Road between Tangerine Avenue and Center Parkway as they canvassed the scene. Tapley said it was unknown if the pedestrian was walking on the road or on a sidewalk.

The driver cooperated with police at the scene, he added.