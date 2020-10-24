Female pedestrian dead after she was struck by vehicle at Dupont and Christie

A female pedestrian is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's west end on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened in the intersection of Dupont Street and Christie Street, according to Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Toronto paramedics took the woman in life-threatening condition to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

A second person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to hospital. Li says he could not say if that person was the driver.

Police received several calls about the collision, starting at about 4:20 p.m. The first caller said a vehicle had crashed into a building.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that the woman had been hit by a vehicle, Li said.

The intersection at Dupont and Christie remains closed as officers investigate the fatal collision.

Investigators are appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward. Anyone with dashboard camera footage is urged to call police.

Christie Street is closed from Melville Avenue to Lambertlodge Avenue.

The TTC is diverting its streetcars and buses in the area as the roads remain closed.

Motorists should expect delays and consider taking alternate routes.