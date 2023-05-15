Female killed in afternoon shooting, Columbia police say

An investigation is underway after a female was shot and killed on Mother’s Day, the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orr Street, police said. That’s near the intersection with Two Notch Road, about half a mile from C.A. Johnson High School.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the woman.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police who are investigating the shooting, calling it an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.