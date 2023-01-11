Some female international students afraid to report sexual assault, says CBU students' union president

A female international student at Cape Breton University told her students' union president that her roommate tried touching her in a sexual manner, but she was afraid to report the incident to police. (Shutterstock / Yupa Watchanakit - image credit)

The president of Cape Breton University's students' union says some international students are not reporting inappropriate sexual behaviour because they worry it will hurt their chances of staying in Canada.

Damanpreet Singh said at least two young women have approached him about being sexual assaulted or sexual harassed in recent months.

In one particular incident from late December, a male student tried touching a female roommate in a sexual manner while she was working in the kitchen of their Sydney, N.S., apartment.

Singh said the woman, who is from India, was one of five international students living in the house when the incident occurred.

"She immediately called me [to report] that this is happening because she was totally afraid," said Singh.

The woman was taken to a local police station, but did not wish to report the crime for fear it would impact her immigration status.

Found a new place to live

Singh said finding the woman a new place to live was difficult due to an ongoing housing crisis in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, but thankfully a suitable apartment was found.

Singh wants all international students to know that speaking out about inappropriate sexual behaviour such as sexual assault, or any other crimes, will not put them in jeopardy.

Cape Breton University

"This is the time to speak up," Singh said. "Because if you will not speak then this thing will remain happening in the future as well."

In Cape Breton, women who find themselves in dangerous situations can seek shelter at a 21-bed facility in Sydney known as Transition House.

Shelter available

Jodi McDavid, who leads the non-profit, said victims should not fear being deported or experiencing any other penalty. Instead she said it is the perpetrators of crimes who should be worried.

"If you are charged with a crime there could be an impact on your work status here, your visa," McDavid said.

"So if you stole something and you're charged here in Canada, there's potential for that to impact you, right? But if a crime is committed against you — if you're the victim of a crime — you're not going to have any challenges with your working situation, or your visa, or anything like that. That's not the way that the law works."

Story continues

McDavid said while Transition House is available for women and children looking to escape a bad situation, those in immediate danger should call 911 or their local police.

No means no

Singh said another major hurdle to overcome is teaching students about consent.

"We will do the workshop on how to prevent these things, but it is concerning because most of these students are not aware of these things. So I would say no means no. We need to educate these students as well that this is not justified, this is not acceptable here."

A spokesperson for Immigration and Citizenship Canada confirmed to CBC News that reporting crimes to police does not affect a person's immigration status or future applications.

Counselling available

A representative of the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration reiterated that all international students should reach out to their local police authorities if they are the victim of a crime.

Victims of sexual assault at Cape Breton University can also access additional supports through the Nancy Dingwall Health and Counselling Centre by phoning 902-563-1359.

International students who are attend universities in Nova Scotia are able to receive counselling for sexual assault by visiting HealthyMindsNS.ca.

