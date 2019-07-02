Female high school football player tragically killed by suspected drunk driver

Sophia Delott, the only female on her high school football team, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver on Friday night in Indian Rocks, Florida. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Sophia Delott, the only female football player on the team at Seminole High School in Seminole, Florida, was struck and killed on Friday night while riding her bike.

Delott, 17, was a safety for the Seminole High Warhawks. Her coach, Chris Miller, posted a devastating message on Facebook after he heard the news.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Delott was biking in the designated lane on the Indian Rocks Causeway Bridge at 10:30 p.m. on Friday when she was hit by a car that allegedly swerved into the bike lane. Delott was thrown from the bike and died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The car was driven by 69-year-old Neil Singhal. Prosecutors told Fox13 that an open bottle of vodka was found in the car, and Singhal appeared to be impaired at the time of the incident. Singhal was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and is being held on $200,000 bond.

Miller told the Times that Delott never sought attention or special treatment, she just wanted to be treated like everyone else. And though she didn’t seek attention, Miller recently surprised her in front of the entire team by inviting a local Marine Corps sergeant to reveal to everyone that she had enlisted in the Marines. Her teammates cheered and lifted her in the air once they heard the news.

Delott’s teammates told the Times that she valued being part of a team, and that she’d once told them at the end of training camp that playing football made her feel like herself. There’s now a makeshift memorial in her locker, her white jersey hanging in remembrance, with flowers sitting next to her cleats.

A GoFundMe has been started to assist Sophie’s family. It has raised over $8,500 in two days.

