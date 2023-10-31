New all-female football team in the works for Chatham-Kent

Brooke Walters has played as the only girl on the Chatham Kent Cougars for three years. Now, an all-female football team is in the works. (Dean Creechan/Submitted by Vicki Walters - image credit)

Brooke Walters says taunts about being the only girl on a male football team just motivate her to play even better.

The 16-year-old Chatham, Ont., teen started playing football with the Chatham-Kent Cougars three years ago. But now, her local club is trying to gather enough interest together to launch an all-female football team.

"I saw kids playing it at recess a lot in elementary school and I just wanted to join in," Brooke said. "I found out about a league, about the Chatham Kent Cougars. So I just joined, started playing that way."

Vicki Walters, Brooke's mom, says Brooke has always been an athlete enrolled in, at times, several kinds of dance, volleyball, basketball and even rugby before she found football.

But it didn't come without a bit of surprise, and worry for her daughter's physical safety, with Brooke playing such a high-intensity contact sport.

Brooke Walter, right with mom Vicki Walters, left. Brooke plays on the Chatham Kent Cougars, a local football team.

Brooke Walter, right with mom Vicki Walters, left. Brooke plays on the Chatham Kent Cougars, a local football team. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Brooke says she view her teammates like "brothers." But, she says, she does hear the stereotypes and "chirps" from other teams.

"It kind of just like drove me to try harder," Brooke said. "They would say that girls can't play football and I don't belong on the field … I wouldn't say anything. I would just try harder."

Brooke has played positions including receiver and safety for the team.

When she played on an all-female Ontario Women's Football League (OWFL) team in London last year, she played quarterback, helping carry the team to provincial championship.

"She excelled as the on the women's team for the quarterback," Walters said. "Brooke, we're very proud to say was MVP."

Now, Brooke's travel football club, the Chatham-Kent Cougars, are gauging interest in starting an all-female team catering to teens in Grades 11, 12 and the first year of post-secondary — what's known as a U19 league that would fall under the OWFL.

Story continues

Team looking for interest from local players

"The general outlook is excitement," said Selwyn Jordan, president of the Cougars. "It's about time, honestly, and we're happy to provide this sport and this option for the females that are in the city.

"There's a lot of good athletes here in Chatham."

There's a few hurdles ahead before the team can hit the field: Right now they're looking for interested players to make a commitment before the football club's AGM in April and a likely May start for the team.

Jordan says it'll help meet the needs of female athletes in the community and "to have 35 to 40 women on a team working together, achieving the same goal … would be a great accomplishment."

"For me, as a football enthusiast, I would love to see the sport grow that way," he said.

"As we get more women involved in playing the game actually definitely would help with women becoming coaches, springboard them to start refereeing. There's many things outside of just playing, but these players could become the leaders for us to grow the sport."

Jordan says they're looking to start with a six-on-six or nine-on-nine team, which means having either 15 or 20 to 25 players signed up.

Brooke Walters is a member of the Chatham Kent Cougars football club

Brooke Walters is a member of the Chatham Kent Cougars football club (Dean Creechan/Submitted by Vicki Walters)

Brooke says they've had interest from about 15 so far and more are welcome.

People can find more information on the Chatham-Kent Cougars website and Facebook page, including where they can email to show their interest.

And to other girls thinking about — but maybe a bit apprehensive — to try football, Brooke has some advice: Just give it a shot..

"I really enjoyed playing with other girls and I just want to bring it to Chatham so more girls can experience it," Brooke said.

"I don't want them to stereotype me just because of my gender. I want them to talk about how I play and my skill."