Female boxer feared for life during brutal 46-second fight against opponent who failed gender test

In one of the most shaming episodes in Olympic history, Italy’s Angela Carini was forced after only 46 seconds to abandon a fight out of fear for her life against an Algerian boxer who had failed two gender tests, claiming she had been hit so hard by Imane Khelif that she “couldn’t breathe any more”.

A bout that had already detonated ferocious controversy, with the International Olympic Committee under intense pressure to justify how a woman could be allowed to enter a boxing ring uncertain of the sex of the person she was facing, tipped into outrage as Carini claimed that she had never received such powerful punches.

A first punch from Khelif, who was thrown out of last year’s World Championships after failing biochemical tests for testosterone, dislodged Carini’s chinstrap before a second smashed against her chin and spattered blood over her shorts. There were suggestions her nose had been broken.

Falling to the canvas in desolation, she said in a highly emotional post-fight interview: “I am heartbroken. I went into the ring to honour my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.

“I got into the ring and did my duty as a boxer and tried to fight irrespective of any controversy or anything else. I wanted to win. After the second blow to the nose, I couldn’t breathe anymore. I went to my coach and said ‘enough’ because it takes maturity and courage to stop. I didn’t feel like fighting anymore.”

Khelif stopped only very briefly in the interview area, declaring alongside the Italian delegation: “I am here for gold. I’ll fight anyone.”

The defiance formed the most vivid contrast with Carini’s devastation. “I wasn’t able to finish the match,” she said. “I felt a strong pain in my nose and I said to myself that for the experience I have and the maturity as a woman that I have, that I would stop. I hope my nation won’t take it badly, I hope my dad won’t take it badly. It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment.”

Khelif was banned from competing in a gold-medal bout in Delhi by the International Boxing Association, who said that the fighter’s “elevated levels of testosterone failed to meet the eligibility criteria”. And yet she was still permitted by the IOC to fight at these Olympics and the difference in punching power was clear from the beginning, with the Italian taking two blows to the face and signalling that she could not carry on. According to Italian media, she said to her corner: “It’s not fair.”

Emanuele Renzini, Carini’s coach, insisted that the decision to quit the bout had not been planned in advance. “It would have been easier not to show up, because all of Italy had been asking her not to fight for days,” he said. “But Angela was motivated and wanted to do it. Of course, when she met her opponent at the draw, she said, ‘It’s not fair.’ But there was no premeditation here today. She quit after taking one punch, she told me she didn’t feel she could fight. I tried to tell her at least to get to the end of the first round, but she wouldn’t.”

Imane Khelif vs Angela Carini: As it happened

02:57 PM BST

Gracious in defeat

Continuing, Carini said the following about her controversial opponent:

I wish her to carry on until the end and that she can be happy. I am someone who doesn’t judge anyone. I am not here to give judgements.

Khelif has spoken briefly herself, saying the following:

I’m here for the gold. I fight everybody

Algeria's Imane Khelif leaves after her women's 66kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match against Italy's Angela Carini

02:51 PM BST

“I didn’t have fear, I don’t fear the ring. I don’t fear taking the blows. But this time there’s an end for everything”

More quotes from Angela Carini below:

I wasn’t able to finish the match, I felt a strong pain to my nose and I said [to myself] for the experience that I have and the maturity as a woman that I have, I hope my nation won’t take it badly, I hope my dad won’t take it badly - but I stopped, I said stop for myself. It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment.

Angela Carini of Italy kneels in the ring as she abandons her bout in the Women 66kg preliminaries round of 16 against Imane Khelif of Algeria

02:33 PM BST

Carini inspected after abandonment

Angela Carini of Italy is being checked after she abandoned her bout in the Women 66kg

02:32 PM BST

“Viewers left in the dark”

Our man on the ground Oliver Brown was keeping us well-informed, but for the TV viewers there was absolutely no mention of why Imane Khelif’s presence is so polarising. More from Telegraph Sport’s Tom Morgan on that here, including updates from our previous mention of this article.

Khelif, left, and Angela Carini, right - YAHYA ARHAB/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

02:25 PM BST

More on the Italian PM

Giorgia Meloni reacting to this fiasco so quickly really demonstrates how contentious it is. You can follow her reaction to Angela Carini’s withdrawal against Imane Khelif here.

Meloni speaking to media on Tuesday - Florence Lo/REUTERS

01:58 PM BST

More from Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

The fight between Angela Carini and her Algerian opponent Imane Khelif shows what happens when gender ideas are taken to extremes, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said.

“I have been trying to explain for years that, when taken to the extreme, some theses risk impacting women’s rights,” she said.

“I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women’s competitions. Not because we want to discriminate against anyone, but in order to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms”

01:54 PM BST

No mention in the coverage

As mentioned during the blog of the fight itself, and after, the Eurosports commentary avoided the issue surrounding Imane Khelif’s failed gender test entirely, whilst the BBC didn’t show the fight live. More from Tom Morgan on this here.

01:49 PM BST

Carini in tears

01:46 PM BST

Quotes from Carini, her coach, and the Italian PM

Italy’s Angela Carini said that she abandoned her controversial women’s boxing match at the 2024 Paris Olympics against Imane Khelif because she could tell after one punch that she was outpowered.

Her Algerian opponent was disqualified from last year’s women’s boxing world championships for failing gender-eligibility tests. “I got into the ring to fight,” said the 25-year-old from Naples. “I didn’t give up, but one punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I’m going out with my head held high,” she added.

Coach Emanuele Renzini stressed that quitting the match was not planned in advance. “It would have been easier not to show up, because all of Italy had been asking her not to fight for days,” Renzini said.

“But Angela was motivated and wanted to do it. Of course when she met her opponent at the draw, she said ‘it’s not fair’. But there was no premeditation here today.

“She quit after taking one punch, she told me she didn’t feel she could fight. I tried to tell her to at least get to the end of the first round so we would fight, but she wouldn’t”.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has commented on the fight, in which she said with “the levels of testosterone present in the Algerian athlete, the contest was not a contest, it was not equal...”

Italy's Angela Carini is waved off from her fight against Imane Khelif

01:22 PM BST

Carini warned against fighting

Angela Carini’s coach has spoken now, saying the following:

Many people in Italy tried to call and tell her: ‘Don’t go please, it’s a man, it’s dangerous for you’

01:18 PM BST

UN special reporter weighs in

01:13 PM BST

A recap

To recap, Algeria’s Imane Khelif is through to the women’s welterweight boxing quarterfinals after her opponent, Italy’s Angela Carini, withdrew 46 seconds into their bout. Khelif is banned from competing in IBA events owing to a gender test that she failed in March 2023 and subsequent disqualification, but the IBA’s absence from the Olympics has reopened the possibility of her competing.

The fight itself saw Khelif land two clear punches before Carini’s withdrawal, and the Italian fell to her knees in tears, refusing to acknowledge her opponent, after Khelif’s glove was raised, before leaving the ring with haste.

Carini told Telegraph Sport’s Oliver Brown that she’d “never been punched so hard” afterwards. Khelif, nor the IOC, have spoken about the fight yet.

Imane Khelif attempts to console a tearful Angela Carini

01:01 PM BST

The IOC’s policy

The IOC governing this event is crucial given that their policy directly contradicts that of the IBA’s.

Mark Adams, the IOC’s spokesman, said before today’s fight that “These boxers are entirely eligible. They are women on their passports. It’s not helpful to start stigmatising like this. We all have a responsibility not to turn it into some kind of witch-hunt”.

Read more on that here.

Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan (L) and Imane Khelif of Algeria (R)

12:56 PM BST

Lin Yu-Ting to fight tomorrow

A reminder that there is another boxer embroiled in this controversy. Lin Yu-Ting, representing Taiwan/Chinese Taipei, was also disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) following her failure in a gender test in March 2023. However, given the IOC stripped the IBA of its right to govern the Olympics boxing event, Yu-Ting will compete.

She fights tomorrow in the 57kg division against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova, scheduled for 14.30. We will be bringing you live coverage from that fight as well

Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan (in blue) gestures after her win during the 54kg category final fight at the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on November 24, 2018.

12:36 PM BST

Controversy before the fight

A reminder that a number of people were outspoken about the IOC’s decision to allow Imane Khelif to compete for Algeria.

A former opponent, Brianda Tamara, told Telegraph sport “Thank God I got out safely” after their bout in December 2022, three months before Khelif failed a gender test.

Australian boxing captain Caitlin Parker has also labelled Khelif’s eligibility as “incredibly dangerous”, although Australian boxing coach Santiago Nieva said Khelif was fine to fight.

Oliver Brown will get more information out ASAP, but in this article he demonstrates the stark differences between the IOC and IBA on the issue.

Khelif landing a left on Carini - John Locher/AP

12:24 PM BST

Imane Khelif yet to speak

Angela Carini was in floods of tears as she stopped to speak in the interview area, having abandoned her bout with Imane Khelif after only 46 seconds. Her voice quavering, she said that she pulled out because she had never been hit so hard. Imane Khelif swept through the mixed zone without saying a word. It is staggering to think how only yesterday, Mark Adams, the International Olympic Committee’s spokesman, had said that everyone should just “dial down” the issue and not instigate a “witchhunt”. To reiterate, Khelif had failed two sex tests by the International Boxing Association. It is, frankly, an absolute scandal.

12:16 PM BST

“I’ve Never been punched so hard”

In a highly emotional interview, Angela Carini has just explained that she abandoned because she had never been punched so hard.



Imane Khelif said nothing. And this is the issue that the IOC's Mark Adams suggested everyone should just 'dial down'.



12:06 PM BST

Previous controversy

We don’t have any official videos of the 45-second fight yet, but here’s a video of a fight Khelif won in December 2022, three months before she failed a gender test that was the basis of her disqualification from IBA competition.

This was Imane Khelif fighting in Mexico in December 2022 against a Mexican woman.



Three months later, a test apparently revealed the XY chromosome.



Note the force of the punching.



11:57 AM BST

Carini dejection

11:53 AM BST

Next fight finished

The next fight in the women’s featherweight decision has wrapped up, China’s Chang Yuan beating Bulgaria’s Stanimira Petrova via decision, and as the fight after gets ready there is still no mention of Carini’s withdrawal for a suspected broken nose

11:49 AM BST

What happened after the fight

As mentioned, Carini fell to her knees in tears after the referee raised Khelif’s hand. The Algerian went to embrace the Italian twice but was dismissed, before both fighters left the ring and walked off. The next fight was ready to go immediately and the Eurosport coverage hasn’t mentioned it once...

11:42 AM BST

What happened during the fight?

Khelif landed one right hand and then was close to landing a flurry of punches, and shortly after, 35 seconds into the bout, Carini raised her hand and had her headgear checked, a slightly subdued look on her face as she chatted very briefly to her coaches.

She returned to fight and was immediately caught by a right hand by Khelif. Just a second later, she raises her glove again to withdraw. We’re now being informed it’s a suspected broken nose by our man on the ground Oliver Brown.

11:36 AM BST

Fight lasted 45 seconds

It took just 45 seconds for Carini to call it. And just a second from Khelif’s first big scoring shot for her to raise her glove and retire to her corner. We will bring you updates ASAP...

Imane Khelif of Algeria has her hand raised after her fight against Angela Carini of Italy

11:34 AM BST

Fight stopped

Khelif tried to console Carini but the Italian was having none of it, leaving the ring almost immediately in tears.

Khelif had landed a big right hand on Carini’s chin and she immediately pulled out, currently unclear what exactly happened...

Angela Carini on her knees as Imane Khelif attempts to console her

11:32 AM BST

A stoppage

Carini looks angry. There was an initial stoppage for a headguard issue...

And the fight is stopped!! Carini has pulled out, she looks very angry...

Fight abandoned, Khelif celebrates and Carini gives her the cold shoulder before falling to her knees and crying.

11:30 AM BST

We’re off

The boxers touch gloves and we’re off. Khelif boasting a 5cm height difference. Both are right handers but Carini is starting with a southpaw stance

11:28 AM BST

Khelif out first in the red corner

Khelif walks out first to the red corner to a non-controversial reception. There are a few Algerians in the crowd who are getting behind their welterweight. Carini in the blue corner in Italian blue.

11:26 AM BST

Khelif and Carini on next

The previous fight has just finished with a split decision. As touched on in the previous post, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Brigitte Mbabi is unhappy with the decision. Here come the fighters...

11:24 AM BST

“It is difficult to imagine a more wretched dereliction of duty”

Amalgamating all of the takes below in his column, Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown is clear that Khelif’s eligibility to fight today is scandalous given how much danger it places Italy’s Angela Carini in.

It’s also a scandal given the discrepancies it exposes between the IOC and its federations. There is manifest differences between how different events are handling debates like this in Paris and the lack of centrality in ruling is puzzling, and as Oliver showcases in the above article, accountability between the IOC and IBA, who both point the finger at each other, is similarly lacking.

The IOC are governing the boxing due to separate concerns about the IBA’s governance, and boxing’s future as an Olympic sport is uncertain. One concern about the IBA’s governance was its judging of fights, a theme that has continued to cast a shadow over this Olympics, got GB at least...

11:12 AM BST

The Telegraph’s take

I have arrived at the North Paris Arena for the bout between Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who failed a sex test at last year’s world championships, and Italy’s Angela Carini. The press box, I can safely say, is a great deal fuller than you would usually expect for the women’s Olympic welterweight preliminaries. This case has already detonated ferocious controversy, with the International Olympic Committee under mounting pressure to explain how a woman can be allowed into a boxing ring unsure of the sex of the person she is facing. Khelif was banned from competing in a gold-medal bout in Delhi by the International Boxing Association, who said that the fighter had failed biochemical tests in two consecutive years.

11:11 AM BST

The scientist’s take:

Rocella’s quote must be caveated by the fact that Khelif is not a transgender athlete, but her DNA does contain male XY chromosomes. Those genetic tests taken in March 2023 can be considered unequivocal. Yu-Ting decided not to appeal her disqualification, whilst Khelif withdrew hers before it reached any deliberation. This genetic test is the same one that Caster Semenya has taken to reveal her DNA contains XY chromosomes, but given the phsyical nature of this sport this debate harnesses an entirely new dimension.

In this article, Dr Emma Hilton, a developmental biologist and a leading expert in how differences between the sexes translate to sporting performance, believes the fight is putting lives at risk:

If it is not safe, nobody cares if it is fair or inclusive. You cannot do it.

In the article, former featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan concurs with Dr Hilton...

11:02 AM BST

The boxing world’s take

Australia’s Marissa Williamson is fighting in Khelif’s category, and her squad captain Caitlin Parker believes Khelif’s eligibility is “incredibly dangerous”. She is backed in this article by Italy’s Olympic Committee (CONI) and Italy’s Family and Equal Opportunities Minister, but not by Australian boxing coach Santiago Nieva.

To give you a taste of the how angry the Italians are about this fight going ahead, here’s a quote from the Equal Opportunities Minister, Eugenia Rocella from the above article:

It is of great concern to learn that two transgender people, men who identify as women, were admitted to women’s boxing competitions at the Olympic Games in Paris after having been excluded from recent competitions.

10:57 AM BST

Her opponent’s take

As mentioned, this is a hugely contentious issue, and the boxing world has weighed in heavily on the debate.

Mexico’s Brianda Tamara fought Khelif in December 2022, just three months before Khelif’s failed test. As you can see in the clip below, it was a brutal fight for the Mexican, who is not fighting at the Olympics. “Thank God I got out safely”, she said to Telegraph Sport.

This was Imane Khelif fighting in Mexico in December 2022 against a Mexican woman.



Three months later, a test apparently revealed the XY chromosome.



Note the force of the punching.



10:52 AM BST

The facts

Imane Khelif is an Algerian boxer with a 9-5 record, 2022 World Chammpionships silver medallist and Tokyo Olympics quarter-finalist. In March 2023, the IBA banned her from fighting before a gold medal fight given that she had failed testosterone and gender eligibility tests.

The IOC are in charge of boxing at the Olympics, the IBA’s authority withheld due to governance and judging concerns, and deem that Khelif is eligible to fight as her passport states that she is a woman.

Failing a gender test does not mean Khelif is a transgender athlete identifying as a female, but that her testosterone levels are akin to that of a man’s, and studies show that men can punch 2.6 times harder than women.

Our full explainer of the case can be read through this link.

Khelif lands a left hook during her loss to Ireland's Kellie Harrington at Tokyo 2020 - Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

10:47 AM BST

Why is this fight so controversial?

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Imane Khelif’s boxing fight against Italy’s Angela Carini in the women’s 66kg round of 16. The fight is the focal point of one of Paris 2024’s biggest controversies, with Algerian Khelif the subject of gender, genetic and eligibility polarisation.

Khelif, alongside Taiwanese/Chinese Taipei fighter Lin Yu-Ting, is expelled from fighting in International Boxing Association (IBA) competition on the basis of a “failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition, as set and laid out in the IBA Regulations”.

That last bit is important because the IBA has been stripped of its right to run Olympic events owing to separate governance concerns, so IOC eligibility ruling is final for the Olympics, and they deem that because Khelif and Yu-Ting are female on their passports, they are allowed to compete in the Olympics. To be clear, this is not, as IBA President Umar Kremlin has alleged, a transgender debate, but a genetic one as Khelif and Yu-Ting’s failure to meet criteria owes to the fact their DNA is made up of XY chromosomes, whereas biological women usually have XX chromosomes. The highest profile case of this is Caster Semenya’s, who is also DSD (differences of sexual development); she is unable to compete as World Athletics are governing the track and field events at Paris, rather than the IOC.

Khelif is therefore within her legal right to compete today, but opinions on the issue are polarised. Australian boxing squad captain Caitlin Parker is the only Olympic athlete so far to vocalise her disagreement, whilst Mexican boxer Brianda Tamara who fought and lost convincingly to Khelif just three months before her first genetic test failure, has also voiced opposition. The IBA of course rules against it and outside official documents are quite emotive in their contention, whilst former featherweight World Champion Barry McGuigan has labelled it ‘shocking’.

There are some people vouching for Khelif and Yu-Ting, Parker’s compatriot, boxing coach Santiago Nieva being one, as well as several IOC spokespeople. Either way, the volume of discourse about this fight, and Khelif, makes the bout against Italy’s Carini today a compelling one.

Carini is an excellent boxer herself and boasts two gold World Championship medals as well as a 40-14 record – stay tuned for all the updates.