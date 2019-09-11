Female Aussie footballer, trolled for photo of her in mid-kick, gets statue in response

Aussie rules football player Tayla Harris is getting the last laugh — or kick — against online trolls.

Once the victim of relentless online bullying after a photo of her went viral, the 22-year-old is now being honoured with a statue in Melbourne, Australia's Federation Square.

The bronze likeness was commissioned by a sponsor of the Australian Football League Women to represent the athleticism and power of a footballer in full flight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WATCH | Aussie rules footballer gets statue in Australia after relentless online trolling:

Last March, the forward for the Carlton Football Club was captured mid-kick in a now-iconic photo by Michael Willson. The photo was posted to Australian broadcaster Channel Seven's AFL Facebook page and the comments that followed sparked outrage.

Photo by Wayne Taylor/Getty Images

Harris herself described the sexually charged comments as "repulsive" and said they left her feeling "sexually abused" on social media. So when Channel Seven's AFL Facebook page decided to remove the photo, rather than moderate the comments, the outrage grew greater.

After an outpouring of support from players and fans alike, Channel Seven's social media team decided to re-post the photo and admitted their mistake.

At the statue unveiling ceremony Wednesday, Harris said the statement is "a big step" in helping eradicate online bullying.

"Through the whole situation, it gave people a voice and a bit of power to actually rebut against someone who's said something in a trolling manner. And I think that is a step forward."