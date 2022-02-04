FEMA is accepting applications for COVID-19 funeral assistance: What to know and how to apply

COVID-19 has killed more than 900,000 Americans since the pandemic began in early 2020. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, since last April, has been accepting applications to assist loved ones left behind and supplement funeral costs.

According to a Government Accountability Office report released last month, FEMA received and processed more than 222,000 applications for funeral assistance from mid-April to late June last year, alone. "Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA had processed approximately 6,000 cases of funeral assistance over the past decade," the report said.

FEMA is paying a maximum of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.

Like many government agencies, FEMA is dealing with chronic staffing shortages at a time when the COVID pace of death has nearly doubled amid a surge of the omicron variant. The U.S. is experiencing more than 2,000 deaths per day, nearly equal to a Pearl Harbor every day or a Sept. 11 roughly every 30 hours, according to a USA TODAY analysis of data.

The following information about how to apply – along with other resources – can be found on FEMA's website.

Medical staff move a COVID-19 patient who died onto a gurney at Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Aug. 18, 2021.

Who is eligible for funeral assistance?

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions, according to FEMA:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien.

How to apply for FEMA reimbursement

FEMA encourages people who have had COVID-19 funeral expenses to keep and gather funeral documentation. According to FEMA, the following types of information should include:

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

Funeral expenses documents that include the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. FEMA is not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

For assistance, you can call FEMA at 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

How are funds received?

Those eligible for funeral assistance will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance, according to FEMA.

FEMA warns about scams

According to FEMA, the funeral assistance program is working to reduce the chance of fraud. FEMA says it will not contact anyone until they have called FEMA or have applied for assistance. If you receive an unsolicited calls or emails, FEMA says you should not disclose information such as the name, birth date or Social Security number of any deceased family member.

If you doubt a FEMA representative is legitimate, FEMA says you should hang up and report it to its helpline at 800-621-3362 or the National Center for Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. Complaints also may be made by contacting local law enforcement agencies, FEMA says.

If you have questions about the program, FEMA has a FAQ page with more information.

Contributing: Mike Stucka, USA TODAY Network; Ben Yoder, Des Moines Register

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID deaths surpass 900K: How to apply for FEMA funeral assistance