‘We Felt Hopeless & Wanted To Go To Delhi’: Punjabi Farmers In US

Savita Patel
·8 min read

One tweet to feel the pulse of California’s Punjabi Indian Americans’ solidarity for farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi, brought out more than 40,000 desis in the largest caravan rally Silicon Valley has seen.

10,000 cars and trucks drove miles through California’s Central Valley farm belt, to protest at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

News of peaceful farmers marching to Delhi being subjected to water cannons and lathis, moved the Punjabi Indian Americans to pull out saffron flags, sketch ‘inquilab’ posters, add ‘Punjab Bolda’ by Ammy Virk to playlists, decorate cars, and raise ‘jakaras’.

The Indian farm bills directly impact Californian Punjabi farmers as they have immediate family members, living and farming in Indian Punjab.

A protest in California.
A protest in California.

Also Read: UK Desis Back Indian Farmers: Will Khalistan Bogey Cause Tension?

“When I See Photos Of Delhi Protests, I Think Of My Nanaji”

Simranjit Singh farms almonds and grapes on 100 hectares in California’s Fresno. His family farms sugarcane and corn on 10 acres of land in Punjab. His relatives from ‘pind’ are part of the farmers who are protesting the new farm bills in Delhi, and he supported them at the San Francisco car rally:

"“We wanted to go to Dilli, and felt a sense of hopelessness that we couldn’t participate. This rally was coming up, so I jumped onto the opportunity and stayed up all night to decorate our car. I have been to a couple of basketball games with over 50,000 people, but this rally on Bay bridge – with flags, Punjabi songs, hashtags – the energy was something else. In my 28 years I got to see what our power really means, for the first time.”"

Simranjit Singh at his farm in Fresno, California
Simranjit Singh at his farm in Fresno, California

Manroop Singh Gondal farms almonds on 300 acres in California’s Yuba City. His family in Hoshiarpur are farmers. He is concerned for the Indian elderly farmers spending chilly nights out in the open in Delhi:

"“Here we farm for profit, Indians farm for survival. When I look at the pictures of Delhi protests, I think of my nana ji, my biji. My cousins saw our car rally videos on Twitter, TikTok and felt proud. The kisans feel that their people outside their country are there for them.”"

Manroop Singh at his farm in Yuba City, California.
Manroop Singh at his farm in Yuba City, California.

California is home not only to Indian tech professionals, but also to more than 2.5 lakh Indian Punjabis, many of whom are farmers. California is dotted with gurdwaras, thousand-acre farms, and Sikh millionaire farmers.

Also Read: Activists Have Our Solidarity But Not Part of Demands: Farm Unions

How Punjabis & Sikhs Braved The Odds In US To Make It A Truly Multi-Ethnic Country

Sikhs were the pioneers of immigration – from India to US – in the 1900s. Even in those times, it was the difficulties that farmers in India faced – colonial land tenure system for small landowners, drought and food shortages – which drove their emigration. Punjabis were the first South Asians to migrate to North America. Canadian steamship companies recruited Sikh farmers.

Protests in California
Protests in California

Historian Dr Navyug Gill of William Paterson University in New Jersey, has worked on labour politics and agrarian studies. He shares that the struggles of the early immigrants ebbed and flowed well into the 1960s:

"“Punjabis found themselves moving across oceanic networks. They came at the turn of the century, contributed to making this a viable country, enduring exploitation, building their life, taking racism head on. It was their determination that US is the kind of multiethnic country that it is.”"

Racist attacks in British Columbia forced the new Sikh immigrants to move down the Pacific Coast to Washington and Oregon, where they worked in lumbar and railroad industry.

Between 1903 and 1908, about 6000 Punjabis entered Canada and nearly 3000 crossed into the United States, the majority of whom were peasants from Doaba and Malwa areas of Punjab province.

In 1910, there were over 6000 Sikhs in California working on farms around the Yuba City area, not far from where gold-panners from across the world converged during California’s Gold Rush. The hunt for gold caused a shortage of farm labour, which the desi immigrants filled. The canal-fed valleys of California, with cash crops and fruit, reminded them of their ‘pind’ that they had left behind.

The Punjabi immigrants braved racist, violent attacks from white Americans, who labelled them as ‘Tide of the Turbans’ and ‘Hindus Menace’, when they were in fact Sikhs.

Also Read: Farmers Protest: Has Modi Govt Really ‘Softened’ Its Position?

How Punjabis Fought For Citizenship In US

1913’s Alien Land Act of California prevented Sikhs and other Asians from owning land. It was illegal for Indian men to marry white women, but it was legal for brown races to mix. Punjabi men, away from their home and families, married Hispanic women making Punjabi-Mexican marriages common in California. The Hispanic women were allowed to own land. With sheer hard work, these enterprising Punjabi immigrants became owners of huge parcels of land.

US citizenship still eluded them.

In the 1910s, Americans campaigned to end immigration from India, with the passage of the Barred Zone Act. A Sikh spiritual lecturer, Thind had sought to get citizenship on the basis of serving briefly in the US Army.

US citizenship at that time was biased towards whites. In 1923, Thind tried to work around this by declaring that, as a ‘high caste’ Indian of ‘Aryan’ descent he also could claim a common caucasian heritage. The US Supreme Court disagreed. The Sikh response was to fight back. Punjabi Jag Jit Singh, an importer of Indian goods in New York with wealthy clients, started acting as an official lobbyist for Indians. President of the India league of America, he wished to overturn the 'Thind' decision. For years, the Punjabi Sikhs lobbied in Washington until President Truman signed the Luce-Celler Act in 1946, establishing an immigrant quota and enabling South Asians in the US to become citizens. Jag Jit Singh’s granddaughter, Sabrina Singh, served as Kamala Harris’s press secretary during the 2020 election campaign.

President Truman signing the Immigration bill with JJ Singh (third from right)
President Truman signing the Immigration bill with JJ Singh (third from right)

Half way across the world from Punjab, these pioneer immigrants continued the practice of their faith. The first place of worship of a South Asian religion to be established in the US, was the gurdwara in California’s Stockton, in 1912, founded by the Pacific Khalsa Diwan Society, which had a few Hindu members as well.

The Sikh Temple, Stockton, California, 1915.
The Sikh Temple, Stockton, California, 1915.

How Punjabis Moved Into The US’s Political Mainstream

The oldest gurdwara in the US is on the outskirts of the San Francisco Bay Area. It was here that the ‘Hindustan Ghadar Party’ was formed to fight British rule in India. It was made up of a group of revolutionary Indians, in and around San Francisco, rallying to promote India’s independence movement, also known as 'gabri babas'. The Ghadar party continued to support Indian independence until 1947 when it was disbanded, and it turned its assets over to the new Indian government. Gadhar Memorial Hall was restored by the Government of India, and is used by the Indian Consulate for events.

Gadhar Hall.
Gadhar Hall.

The Punjabis moved fast into the US political mainstream. Farmer Dalip Singh Saund, became the first Indian American Congressman in 1956.

It was mostly after 1965 that desis from other Indian states started migrating to US. The credit goes to the Punjabi pioneers who brought about changes in the US immigration laws which paved the way for other desis.

And descendants of these farmer immigrant pioneers are now standing up in solidarity with ‘kisans’ of their home country.

Today, Punjabi Youth In US Understand Implications Of India’s Farm Laws

With easy access to information, the Punjabi American youth understand the implications of the new farm laws for small farmers. They know that the US government provides massive subsidies – USD 22 billion financial package in 2019 – to protect American farmers from price volatility. The desis did not want to derail the message by raising separatist slogans. 20-year-old Gurteg Singh Rana was at the Bay Area protest car rally:

"“I am from Yuba city, jo ithe Punjabiyon da pind hai. Dadaji kisan hai. It is not a Khalistan problem, but it is a farmer problem. If the law passes, mandi system obsolete ho jayega. Hona nahi chahiye. Wo gareeb bande hain, wo kya karenge. Assi America te baithe hain, heater mein, gaddi wich. Uththe wo thand mein. Rally should not be hijacked by Khalistan. Uska din aur doosra hoga.”"

The diasporic josh ran high at the 5 December 2020 massive car rally organised by the Sikh advocacy group ‘Jakara Movement’.

(Savita Patel is a senior journalist and producer, who produced ‘Worldview India’, a weekly international affairs show, and produced ‘Across Seven Seas’, a diaspora show, both with World Report, aired on DD. She has also covered stories for Voice of America TV from California. She’s currently based in the San Francisco Bay Area. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)

. Read more on Opinion by The Quint.‘We Felt Hopeless & Wanted To Go To Delhi’: Punjabi Farmers In US‘Now is the Time to Heal’, Biden Says in Victory Speech . Read more on Opinion by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • Week 14 takeaways: Steelers don't look like a true contender

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are proving their skeptics right with their recent play.

  • Canadian doctor says world junior hockey can be safe

    Alberta’s chief medical officer is defending the decision to allow the world junior hockey championship to be played, even while cases mount across Canada during a second wave of COVID-19...

  • After vowing to avoid media this season, Nets star Kyrie Irving met with reporters on Monday

    Kyrie Irving was fined for not making himself available to the media — who he called “pawns” — earlier this month.

  • Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says he's sticking with Jalen Hurts at QB for Week 15

    Jalen Hurts' first start for the Eagles was successful, so he'll be starting again next week.

  • Sam Darnold professes 'love' for Jets, wants to 'be a Jet for life'

    The best thing for Sam Darnold is for his wish to fall through.

  • Bettor turns $50 into more than $12K via 12-team, 3-sport parlay

    For the second straight weekend, a highly improbable parlay hit at BetMGM. 

  • Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts to be wary of in drafts

    Could LeBron James actually be one of the biggest bust candidates in fantasy basketball this season?

  • Report: James Harden not interested in partnership with John Wall, still wants out of Houston

    The arrival of John Wall hasn't changed James Harden's mind: he still wants Houston to trade him.

  • Bills had 'extra fire' to beat Steelers after seeing JuJu Smith-Schuster dance on their logo

    JuJu Smith-Schuster's pregame dance on Buffalo's midfield logo got the Bills fired up.

  • Florida's Keyontae Johnson remains in critical condition, was reportedly placed in medically induced coma

    Johnson was transported to Gainesville and placed in a medically induced coma after collapsing Saturday, according to his grandfather.

  • Spiders, Rocks or ... Lindors? What should the Cleveland baseball team be called?

    Here are five options for the Cleveland Indians to consider as they move toward changing the name.

  • Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor in wild video, offers $50 million fight contract

    Jake Paul didn't hold any punches when calling out Conor McGregor on Instagram on Monday night.

  • Zion, Paul get started, Harden expected to on Tuesday

    Zion Williamson got to work for his new coach. Chris Paul got started with a new set of teammates.And on Tuesday, James Harden is expected to do what feels like a little of both.With a preseason that's shorter than usual before the NBA season opens on Dec. 22, teams don't have much time to ready themselves gradually. Some teams are playing just two exhibition games before things count.That's probably why Williamson was still on the floor attacking the basket in the fourth quarter in Miami. New Orleans led the Heat comfortably in its debut under Stan Van Gundy, but the veteran coach had his young starters on the floor for more than 30 minutes.Williamson, whose rookie season got off to a late start because of a knee injury, finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Ingram, last season's Most Improved Player, had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.Paul sat out Phoenix's preseason opener but was in the starting lineup for its game at Utah. The veteran point guard is yet another reason for optimism around the Suns after they went undefeated in the Walt Disney World bubble.There were six games on the schedule Monday, though the biggest news might have been at a practice. Harden took the floor for the Rockets after joining the team late amid reports he wants to be traded.Coach Stephen Silas said Harden is expected to play Tuesday against San Antonio. The NBA's leading scorer hasn't spoken to reporters yet, so there is curiosity all around the league about whether he wants out of a Houston organization that has a new coach and a new backcourt mate for him after swapping Russell Westbrook for John Wall among its numerous changes.“That part of our business is going to be what it is. There’s no control that we have as players to at least manage what’s being said in terms of rumour mills and what’s being reported. So let’s just leave it at that,” said Kyrie Irving of Brooklyn, one of the teams linked to Harden if there is a trade.“James is a great player and we wish him well. And I just want him to be happy, be secure in who he is as a man first and then as a basketball player. Whatever happens between those conversations are between them.”PELICANS 114, HEAT 92Lonzo Ball had 12 points and six assists for the Pelicans at Miami, where they will play on Christmas Day. Josh Hart added 11 points.The Heat rested Jimmy Butler in their first game since losing to the Lakers in the NBA Finals. Tyler Herro scored 17 points for Miami, and Duncan Robinson added 14.Bam Adebayo finished with nine points and eight assists for the Heat.RAPTORS 112, HORNETS 109At Charlotte, Fred VanVleet scored 23 points as Toronto completed its two-game sweep of the Hornets.Terry Rozier scored 15 points for the Hornets, and Gordon Hayward had 14.Rookie LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 pick in the draft, had 12 points and two assists in a reserve role. He had been scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting in Toronto's victory on Saturday.CAVALIERS 116, PACERS 106At Cleveland, Dante Exum scored 23 points as the Cavaliers improved their preseason record to 2-0.Andre Drummond had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland also scored 17 points. Rookie Isaac Okoro finished with 15 points.Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers (0-2). Aaron Holiday added 16 points but Victor Oladipo had only nine on 2-for-11 shooting.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Dusty Baker urges Black Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine: 'We are most susceptible'

    The Astros manager joined a chorus of leaders in the Black community advocating for the safety and urgency of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Leonard Hamilton, Florida State emotional after Keyontae Johnson's collapse: 'This is bigger than basketball'

    Florida State players were left stunned and in tears after seeing Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapse on the court on Saturday.

  • Mets' new GM excited by Cohen's title expectations

    NEW YORK — Jared Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship.Pretty soon, too.That doesn’t bother him one bit.“Hearing comments like that motivates me,” Porter said Monday after being introduced as New York’s general manager. “It shows a strong commitment from ownership who wants to win, who wants to put a winner on the field for the fan base in New York, and I completely align with that. It excites me. I want those expectations.”In a news conference on Zoom that lasted nearly 50 minutes, Porter outlined his vision of emphasizing talent, flexibility, innovation and depth throughout a Mets organization in transformation under new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson.Cohen, a hugely successful hedge fund manager with an appetite for winning, bought the club last month from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion. The lifelong Mets fan, finally calling shots for his favourite team, said it would be a disappointment if they don’t win the World Series within three to five years.Tall talk for a franchise with two titles in 59 seasons of existence -- and none since 1986. Those type of lofty demands are more commonly associated with Yankees brass across town, while the stumbling Mets have slogged through nine losing seasons in the last 12.Porter’s job is to help change all that.“I think what we’ve talked about the most is just a cultural shift, for one. Adding good people to the organization. Improving on the organizational culture. Adding depth to the roster,” Porter said. “It’s really important to create a situation where you’re a really hard team to play against. You’re hard to game-plan against in all areas.”It won’t be easy. New York went 26-34 during the pandemic-truncated season, tied for fourth in the NL East, and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and All-Star hitters Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil highlight a promising core. But the Mets still have several holes to fill in the rotation and lineup.The good news is Cohen has deep pockets and a willingness to spend, and Alderson acknowledged the Mets are actively shopping at the slowly developing top of the free-agent market.“There’s obviously a chance to really expand on the resources,” Porter said. “It is incredibly appealing and I feel very fortunate to be in a position where those resources are going to be provided to us.”Porter, 41, agreed to a four-year contract after spending the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice-president and assistant general manager under GM Mike Hazen. Before that, Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series rings in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs.“I keep them locked up,” Porter said. “I don’t wear them out.”In Queens, Porter will report to the 72-year-old Alderson, a former Mets GM who was brought back by Cohen and has taken over baseball operations.“I think it’s a flexible arrangement. For example, I’ve already turned over a couple of things to Jared,” Alderson said. “I think that we’ll be able to work really well together.“I think ultimately this will be a great fit.”___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: Are the Lakers the best bet to win the NBA Title?

    Minty Bets & Jared Quay are joined by Hakeem Profit of WagerTalk to discuss their best bets for who will win the NBA Title.

  • President Donald Trump slams Cleveland's decision to drop 'Indians' nickname

    Donald Trump, of course, isn't on board with Cleveland's name change.

  • The NFL has been hellbent on staying on schedule amid the pandemic. Now we know why

    The ratings debacle created by the Ravens' COVID outbreak laid bare the NFL's mission here: to be the saving grace among TV advertisers as sports hemorrhaged viewers elsewhere.

  • Ravens get back Andrews; Hooper out for Browns

    CLEVELAND — Lamar Jackson has one of his favourite playmakers back to face the Browns. Baker Mayfield will be missing his top tight end.Sure-handed Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews is active for Monday night's critical AFC North matchup against Cleveland after missing two games. Another loss could put the Ravens (7-5) in serious jeopardy of missing the post-season.Andrews, who has 60 catches and six touchdown receptions this season, had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list before he was recently activated. He was one of 23 Baltimore players placed on the list following an outbreak of the virus.Jackson and Andrews, a Pro Bowler last year, have combined for 16 TDs over the past two seasons.Cleveland's offence will be without starting tight end Austin Hooper because of a neck injury.Hooper, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, had been questionable coming in after his neck flared up last week. He's been solid as a blocker and pass-catcher for Mayfield and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, who likes to use multiple-tight end formations.Hooper has 30 receptions for 286 yards and two TDs.Rookie Harrison Bryant will start for Hooper and David Njoku and Stephen Carlson will get more snaps.Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell is active after being listed as questionable with a nagging calf injury.The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell, who has four sacks and knocked down six passes, did not practice this week after playing just 23 snaps in Tuesday’s win over Dallas.The Browns are also missing Denzel Ward, their top cornerback, who is sidelined for his third straight game with a calf injury sustained against Philadelphia on Nov. 22.Cleveland's offensive line is intact. Right guard Wyatt Teller was activated form the COVID list on Sunday. He didn't practice at all last week as he was isolated following a close contact.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press