‘I felt I had to’: SNP’s Karen Adam on revealing she was abused as child

Libby Brooks Scotland correspondent
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Getty Images

MSP says she felt pressured to disclose her story after death threats she received over tweet about paedophiles


A Holyrood politician who received death threats after she called for a more realistic debate about paedophiles has described how the experience prompted her to disclose her own abuse as a child.

Speaking in detail for the first time since the row earlier this month, the Scottish National party MSP Karen Adam told the Guardian she was hurt by “the injustice of being called a ‘paedophile enabler’ when I’m actually a survivor of this myself. But it was a great cost to me personally, and I felt that my arm was twisted to do so.”

Adam, 46, who was elected last year, became embroiled in a fierce debate after responding to the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell. She wrote on Twitter: “Paedophiles and predators are people. Not bogeymen under the bed. Not Mac-wearing flashers in the street, faceless and nameless. They are our family, friends and colleagues.”

On reflection, she concedes that amount of nuance is hard to put across in a tweet. “But in my experience, it is often the most unlikely, unsuspecting people around us who do these things and that’s how they manage to get away with it,” she said.

“And that’s why it’s hard for children and young people to come forward because they feel nobody’s going to believe that uncle so-and-so has touched them inappropriately, because he’s a part of their family.”

She said nothing had prepared her for the backlash that built through the early days of January. Alongside many who supported her point, brutally critical responses flooded in, describing her views as “shocking”, “degenerate” and branding her a “paedophile sympathiser”. She was told to kill herself and threatened with being “put through a wood chipper”.

A Police Scotland investigation continues.

“I felt heartsick,” she said. “It started to dawn on me that this was not accidental, that people were perhaps purposely misrepresenting my words.”

Chris McEleny, an Inverclyde councillor and general secretary of Alex Salmond’s Alba party, responded that Adam’s view was proof that “the SNP has been captured by ideological zealots”.

Alba, founded by the former first minister last spring before failing to secure any seats in the Holyrood election, issued a press release describing the tweet as “grotesque” and saying “to attempt to humanise the most vile behaviour in society is an appalling error in judgment”.

McEleny later said he “rejected in the strongest possible way” any threats made to Adam and issued a plea to conduct political discussion online “in a much nicer way”.

Adam claims abuse came from US-based Trump supporters, Tommy Robinson supporters and Alba supporters – as well as those advocating gender-critical viewpoints and British unionists.

“They’re purposely misrepresenting my words for political gain and to support political movements. I’ve seen this before. The more open I am about my progressive views, the more I am called a pervert, or a predator enabler, for supporting trans rights, for supporting LGBT rights overall,” she said.

The MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, which covers parts of Aberdeenshire and Moray, had previously spoken in public about being the parent of a child who has experienced sexual abuse. “My daughter has been quite outspoken about her own experiences, and I always ask her permission before I discuss anything,” she said.

She had never before disclosed her own abuse, even to close family members, but the ferocity of the backlash changed her mind. “I felt I had to disclose my own story to take the focus away from her,” she said.

It was the first time her father knew what had happened. “It was overwhelming. I couldn’t eat. I felt so sick. I couldn’t sleep. My mind was buzzing at night-time. I had put it behind me and moved on. And now I’m confronted with it all again.”

Adam’s experience might initially be dismissed as another flare-up of online outrage and political point-scoring. But the personal consequences have been real enough, and reveals some uncomfortable truths about the reality of being a woman in Holyrood, the pitfalls of social media and the weaponisation of certain subjects in an ongoing culture war.

While she is grateful for the support she has received from colleagues across the chamber, Adam says being a woman in public life in Scotland in 2022 is “extremely difficult”.

She said: “I’ve come across a lot of misogyny …I’m often infantilised, people question my decisions, even in regards to setting up my staff team. And this is just everyday stuff, without even getting to the abuse.”

She added: “The most important email I received during this whole time was from a survivor who told me that they felt incredibly empowered because this was spoken about in a public sphere. You’re taught to feel shame and stigma and not talk about these things. It’s time for that to end.”

  • In the UK, the NSPCC offers support to children on 0800 1111, and adults concerned about a child on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adult survivors on 0808 801 0331. In the US, call or text the Childhelp abuse hotline on 800-422-4453. In Australia, children, young adults, parents and teachers can contact the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800; adult survivors can seek help at Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380. Other sources of help can be found at Child Helplines International

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • NFL Foundation helping build or refurbish football fields

    The NFL Foundation is awarding a variety of organizations in 30 locales with a total of $6 million to build or refurbish neighborhood football fields. The awards are the most in a single year since the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Field Grant Program began in 1998, and bring the program’s total commitment to $58 million, resulting in the creation or refurbishment of 416 fields nationwide. All fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, light

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • 49ers-Rams rivalry leads to NFC title game matchup

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay arrived in California five years ago, a pair of hot-shot young coaches with a shared history and similar offenses taking over struggling franchises. Shanahan took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl his third season, and he has them a game away from another trip this year only to have his former colleague on Washington's staff, McVay, standing in the way. McVay has had even more success, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a playoff berth

  • Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • Memories run deep as Canadian men return to San Pedro Sula for World Cup qualifier

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi

  • Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debut

    MONTREAL — It was the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers who got the ball rolling Saturday. New signing Evander Kane scored the first of seven goals for Edmonton as the Oilers steamrolled the struggling Montreal Canadiens 7-2. Kane's first-period goal sparked the offence. It was the first of three in quick succession, and the first time Edmonton scored first in its past 12 games. “When you get to a new team and you’re being brought in to produce and you produce in your first game it definitely

  • Give Pokémon guns, and you get Palworld

    This game is the perfect mix of cuteness and darkness.