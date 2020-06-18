'I felt I was going to die,' says man who was handcuffed and CS sprayed during stop and search

The Metropolitan Police has said it will investigate the stop and search of a man who had CS spray used against him while he was in handcuffs.

The incident in Greenwich, south London last month has brought criticism from a former senior Scotland Yard commander, who questioned whether the level of force and use of CS spray was necessary.

Three officers were needed to pin down Jade Xavier, 35, who said he thought he was going to die during the incident, which was caught on video.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mr Xavier told Sky News: "The police have a duty to protect and serve and care for the community, but there was no care for me on that day. I was not a threat.

"When I was on the floor they were telling me to 'shut up' and I was telling them 'please don't kill me'. I felt at the time I could have died."

Police said the father-of-six was acting suspiciously near a vehicle and after trying to detain him for a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, he resisted.

Mr Xavier's mother, as well as his 16-year-old son, witnessed the moment officers deployed CS spray after they said he became hostile towards them.

In the video, as the man is sprayed, he can be heard yelling: "I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Please. I'm sorry."

On 22 May, Mr Xavier said he walked from his mother's front door to his brother's car parked outside and found a group of officers questioning his sibling.

After approaching the car to get his mobile phone, he said he was challenged by officers.

The video begins with three officers surrounding the man, who is in handcuffs, as they seemingly try to gain control of him.

One officer can be seen with CS spray and deploys it a few inches away from the man's face.

The situation escalates as more officers arrive to the scene. His mother can be heard shouting: "He's hitting my son. He's got asthma."

Mr Xavier said: "I tried to cover my eyes because they were hurting me. I then fell to the floor because I thought that was the best place to be. But whilst I was on the floor I couldn't breathe.

Story continues

"I said to them multiple times 'I can't breathe' and 'please don't kill me'. Then when I turned to my left to gasp for some air I was CS sprayed again within an inch of my eye."

Mr Xavier was arrested and searched but was later released with no further action.

He said he believes he was placed in handcuffs because of the colour of his skin and his experience demonstrates the challenges faced by young black men.

"I want justice," he said. "I don't want anybody to suffer the abuse I went through.

"The biggest thing for me, is my son saw all of this happen, and I don't want him going through what I had to go through. That's not something I want for him, or for any other black person."

His case comes amid widespread concerns over the excessive use of police force towards black people, and protests across the UK sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mr Xavier's mother Princess Lawrence said: "It was very traumatic. I was petrified.

"It shouldn't have happened and the police need to do better and to also take responsibility."

She added: "We don't have a problem with stop and search, but what we have a problem with is the approach and certain sections of section 60 which gives the police the power to detain you without reasonable suspicion."

"We want an apology because we are left with the trauma because the trauma is still there."

Metropolitan Police chief superintendent Rob Atkin said: "Video of an arrest where force is used will naturally provoke commentary and conversations within the local community.

"All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions.

"Each stop and search is dealt with on its own merits at the discretion of the individual officers involved, taking into account various aspects, including behaviour and compliance of the individual concerned."

"Officers have to make these judgement calls regularly on a daily basis, often in difficult circumstances.

"I am aware of a complaint in regard to this arrest, which is being fully investigated by the local Professional Standards Unit."

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Figures show black people are more than nine times as likely to be stopped and searched - the highest rate of all ethnic groups in Britain.

Dr Victor Olisa, a former head of diversity at the Met and former borough commander in Tottenham, said policing is in a challenging position.

He told Sky News: "I think we are on - without sounding too dramatic - a precipice.

"I think the institution of policing needs to stop, check itself and actually use the many, many good police men and women who do great jobs day in and day out.

"I think if our screens and social media keeps getting filled with misbehaviour by police officers, I really do think we're on a precipice."