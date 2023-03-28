‘Felt that earthquake in my sleep.’ Cluster of quakes rattles Northern California awake

A series of at least three earthquakes reaching up to 3.5 magnitude rattled Northern California near San Francisco, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The first nearly 6-mile deep quake hit less than a mile from Pacifica, which is about 14 miles southwest of San Francisco, at 6:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, according to the USGS.

A pair of 2.6-magnitude quakes followed minutes later in the same area with one hitting at 6:03 a.m. and the other at 6:04 a.m., the agency reported.

More than 2,100 people from as far away as Concord and Santa Cruz reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

“My dog and I felt the earthquake in San Francisco,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Felt that earthquake in my sleep,” another user wrote.

Other users were also awakened by the quake.

“Good morning. I was woken up by a 3. something earthquake,” another user wrote.

“Me falling asleep: California earthquake: Sup bro,” a user wrote.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

Earthquakes’ sudden, rapid shaking can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere, but they’re most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If an earthquake strikes, it’s best to protect yourself right away. Here are tips from experts:

If you’re in a car : Pull over and stop. Set your parking brake.

If you’re in bed: Turn face-down and cover your head with a pillow.

If you’re outdoors: Stay away from buildings. Don’t go inside.

If you’re inside: Stay and don’t run outdoors. Stay away from doorways.

The best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on, officials say.

“Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy,” officials say. “If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.”

Story continues

Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows.

Once under a table, officials say you should hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious hazards after an earthquake, such as damage to the building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” officials say. “Expect aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be ready to Drop, Cover, and Hold On if you feel an aftershock.”

