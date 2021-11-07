The Fell by Sarah Moss review – the hills are alive with pandemic anxieties

Sarah Moss is no stranger to pandemic fiction. She made her novelistic debut in 2009 with Cold Earth, an apocalyptic story of six archaeologists on a remote Greenland dig who come to realise that a virus circulating when they set off has mutated into something altogether more catastrophic in their absence. As communication with the outside world breaks down and hopes of returning home falter, they’re forced to confront their inner demons.

For the quartet whose minds Moss inhabits in her new novel, The Fell, what’s longed for amid the pestilence is escape from home and family. Set in the Peak District, it begins one dank November dusk in 2020, as Kate, a fortysomething single mum and furloughed waitress who’s been self-isolating with her son, Matt, for 10 days, finally snaps. She’s tried decluttering, yoga and pacing the garden path trailed by the cat, but it’s the landscape just beyond their gate that she craves, that she needs.

Kinder Low, Swine’s Back, Edale Rocks: there’s poetry in those place names, and their varied terrain and ever-changing weather provide a sharp contrast with the static indoors world, a place captured through a series of claustrophobia-inducing observations about stale air and oppressive aromas. Even endlessly refreshed web pages are stubbornly unchanging. When Kate puts her hiking boots on and breaks quarantine, promising herself it’s just for “a sip of outside”, you can’t help feeling for her. But, as is so often the case in Moss’s work, it’s destined to be an ill-fated expedition.

Matt, 16, a touching character despite himself, is oblivious at first, and though Kate is spotted by their widowed neighbour, Alice, the older woman has been shielding for months so doesn’t stop her. Only the fourth of Moss’s characters, divorced Rob, has licence to be out and about; the fact that he soon will be, with night falling and the fog closing in, is a very bad sign indeed for Kate, because he is part of the mountain rescue service.

One of its most unsettling attributes is the way it questions that elemental source of human succour: storytelling

Moss has always been adept at plumbing the psyche’s inkier depths, and as she flits between people, channelling the free indirect style that gave her last novel, Summerwater, such polyphonic momentum, their anxieties heighten a gathering sense of existential doom. Interestingly, though these span everything from the climate emergency to the degradation of language and zombie mink, Covid itself is way down the list, functioning more as an intensifying trigger.

Likewise, even to Kate herself, the suspenseful organising drama – her potentially lethal misadventure in the hills – can seem but a minor diversion in the larger metaphysical spectacle that is, well, life in the 21st-century. It’s no surprise, then, that the novel’s ending doesn’t provide quite the release or comfort that might be expected, despite its outcome.

Indeed, one of the most profoundly unsettling attributes of The Fell is the way it questions that elemental source of human succour: storytelling. As Kate reflects: “One of the things we’re learning, we of the end times, is that humanity’s ending appears to be slow, lacking in cliffhangers or indeed any satisfactory narrative shape; characterised, for the lucky, by the gradual vindication of accumulating dread.”

“Accumulating dread” is what Moss atomises so brilliantly here but it should be added that this is also a very funny book. All of the characters share a certain doomy drollness, with Alice musing on how there’s nothing quite like cooking to put you off your dinner, for instance, and Kate wondering of a raven that accompanies her on her illegal hike: “Are you a spirit guide or my mother? Oh God, what if it’s both.”

There is an abundance of generosity, too. Though they’re kept apart (in another kind of narrative, surely romantic sparks would flicker between Rob and Kate), by the time the novel ends the following dawn, all of the quartet, in their own way, have come to appreciate that to be human is to be blameworthy – through error, if not intent.

With its unwavering interiority and meticulously excavated disquiet, The Fell is a novel certain to be seized upon by scholars in the future. But what of readers in 2021? Lacking the dystopian romance of Sarah Hall’s Burntcoat, say, or the glamour and verve of Gary Shteyngart’s Our Country Friends – both of which are also set against the backdrop of the pandemic – The Fell is almost too faithful an artefact. For the time being, many readers, such as Moss’s own Alice, may prefer to reach for a dog-eared Lord Peter Wimsey than this intense time capsule of a tale.

