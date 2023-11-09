We fell madly in love over the miles, says blind marathon runner who has married her guide

Kelly Barton first started running with guide Mike Leatherbarrow in 2016 - facebook

A blind runner has married the man assigned to help her navigate her first race.

Kelly Barton, from Southport, Merseyside, was a novice before she took part in a Parkrun event in 2016, where Mike Leatherbarrow stepped in as her running guide.

The pair stuck together through the years, “falling madly in love over the miles”, Ms Barton said.

Writing on social media, she said: “Seven years ago, I met an amazing guy. Me, a blind runner and him, my guide runner … and yesterday we became husband and wife!”

The pair have since run Parkruns - weekly community fun runs of 5km - half marathons and marathons.

Ms Barton said she had never done any running before or any sport seriously until she was about 40 but had tried out a Parkrun on the recommendation of her GP, who had recently trained as a guide runner and introduced her to Mike.

She added that she had then got into the running “really quickly” and had very much enjoyed it.



She said the atmosphere of a Parkrun was a big draw and that as her guide runner, Mike helped not only warn her of sharp corners but describe any colourful characters or costumes on the runs.

“I loved it straight away - the people, the community, the encouragement that you get.

“It’s great to run with the same person because you just naturally build up trust.”

Guide runners “will tell you ‘left’, ‘right’, ‘sharp bends’ but at a Parkrun, there might be someone in fancy dress or in funky leggings so it’s great if there’s a guide filling in that information”.

“Your guide runners tend to be quite descriptive.”

The couple, having now run much longer distances together, remain ardent Parkrun fans and even scheduled their wedding for a Friday to ensure they could take part in a Parkrun the next day.

On the route, fellow participants came to cheer on their nuptials. They will also take part in a Remembrance Day run this weekend.

Mr Leatherbarrow said that he was there “to enable Kelly to run” and that when they first ran together, “she was leaving the safety of her cane to run with me, with an unknown person”.

Over the years, as her speed increased, they have developed a “slick” operation, and Ms Barton now averages a speedy 22 and a half minutes for the 5km route. Her husband, who has run all six major world marathons, completed Tokyo’s this year in 3 hrs 17 mins.

Mr Leatherbarrow became a guide runner after volunteering at the London 2012 Paralympics.



He had been taking part in the Parkrun at Southport’s Hesketh Park for seven months before Ms Barton joined the race.

”If you’re a guide assisting a visually-impaired runner, you’ve got to have a relationship of trust between yourselves,” he said.

Ms Barton said that they had chatted as they jogged - as running long distances would have been boring otherwise.

Ms Barton, a sight loss campaigner who works as a manager at the Thomas Pocklington Trust, a national charity supporting blind and partially sighted people, has been blind since birth.

In 2020, she ran the “virtual” London Marathon during the pandemic to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

Ready to embrace the challenge

At the time, she said: “I haven’t been able to train much during lockdown because guide running was banned due to social distancing rules, so this new way of taking part in the London Marathon will be a definite test, made harder without the crowds of London to keep me going, but I am ready to embrace the challenge to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.”

Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who founded Parkrun, said: “When I first started Parkrun 19 years ago, I could hardly have imagined all of the ways in which it would bring people together.

“But such is the power of Parkrun that whether you’re completing the 5km course, taking your children to a 2km junior Parkrun on a Sunday, or volunteering, it really is life-changing.

“I want to wish Kelly and Mike the best of luck and happiness in their lives together. It’s so important to us that Parkrun is for absolutely everyone.

“It just goes to show that if you’re thinking about taking part, you never know how it might change your life!”



