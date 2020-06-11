Felix Schroer obituary

My friend Felix Schroer, who has died aged 59 of a heart attack, came of age in the late 1970s and early 80s when fashion, music, culture, politics and morality seemed to be all of a piece. A mix of punk dandyism, the London club scene, radical philosophy and workers’ rights trade unionism informed and formed him, in his careers as a fashion model and a cameraman.

His parents, Irmgard (nee Riede) and Bert Schroer, were German scientists who went to the US when Bert was offered a post at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, where Felix was born. After the marriage ended, Irmgard moved with Felix and his older sister, Sylvia, to Britain, settling eventually in Earl’s Court Square in London.

Felix’s secondary education was at Woolverstone Hall, a boarding school in Suffolk run by the Inner London Education Authority. In a very unEnglish way, he combined academic success with the lead role in drama productions as well as being a second-row forward in the rugby first XV. He also won the breakfast eating competition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He became a punk in its first, 1976 wave, returning to Woolverstone after a holiday wearing a beer towel flapping down over the back of his trousers and toilet flush chains on his jacket. Felix would later be part of a scene that centred its daytime activities on Kensington Market, on High Street Kensington, and King’s Road in Chelsea, and its evenings on the punk venues the Nashville and the Roxy, and later the Blitz and Hell nightclubs.

Felix was blond, blue-eyed, 6ft 4in and strikingly handsome. An Earl’s Court neighbour, the artist Duggie Fields, arranged for him to take part in a fashion show. A magazine report described the “frightened-looking Adonis” on his first catwalk. He became the “it” male model of the early 80s. While a philosophy student at the University of Sussex, he went on fashion shoots for Vogue and Cosmopolitan. He worked with Jean Paul Gaultier, Karl Lagerfeld, Jerry Hall, Marie Helvin and David Bailey.

Story continues

Maybe he felt that he had something to prove, that the meaning of who he was went beyond how he appeared on a magazine page, but he began working on music videos and in 1991 went to study cinematography at the National Film and Television School in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

He found work, and a home, in Liverpool with Lime Pictures, joining the soap opera Hollyoaks in 2000. Felix worked at Lime for 20 years, becoming the senior director of photography and a mentor for the younger crew. He was instrumental in unionising the workplace and became a representative for Bectu. He was on the board of the film educational charity Clapperboard UK.

Felix married Jacky Nottingham in 1999; their daughter Lola was born in 2001. He is survived by Jacky, Lola, Sylvia, Bert and his half-sister Sandra.



