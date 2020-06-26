Felix Hernández Pitches Seattle Home Onto the Market

Click here to read the full article.

Newly affiliated with the Atlanta Braves, pitcher Felix Hernández, formerly of the Seattle Mariners, has thrown a $7.8 million pricetag on his stunning mansion in the wealthy Seattle, Wash., suburb of Clyde Hill. Tax records suggest Hernández acquired the half-acre property in 2013 for $1.4 million and tore down a ho-hum existing residence, replacing it with this much more luxurious and contemporary affair.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 34-year-old thrower’s career has been on the wane in recent years, with the move to Atlanta on a pay-to-play contract was seen as a last gasp shot at a resurrection, and presumably prompted the effort to sell his roughly 7,100-square-foot Pacific Northwest spread. The six-bedroom and six-bathroom manse enjoys stunning views of the Seattle skyline along with lush, pristinely maintained landscaping that softens the home’s contemporary, angular construction.

More from Variety

What’s immediately surprising about the interior is the lack of hardwood floors. Instead, creamy porcelain tiles offset by dark wood doors create a soothing — if slightly outdated — palette. Elsewhere, there’s a sleekly appointed office, a state-of-the-art theater with red leather recliners and a lower-level lounge complete with pool table and professional wet bar. Outside, there are extensive patios, a swimming pool and, for the car enthusiast, a six-car garage.

The listing agent is Barbara Brown of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty — Kirkland.

Should Hernández make good on the $1 million dollar contract he will trigger, on the condition he breaks into the Braves team, he’ll easily be able to find something comparable if he wants to set down some Peach State real estate roots. According to Forbes.com, he earned a staggering $27,858,000 from the Mariners in 2019 alone.

Story continues

The pitcher first became a star as a teenager in the mid-aughts, breaking into the big leagues with Mariners — his only team before the Braves — and eventually becoming a six-time All-Star player. In 2015, he sold a $4 million home in tony Bellevue, Wash. before buying his huge Clyde Hill estate.

Launch Gallery: Felix Hernández Lists Suburban Seattle Mansion For $7.8 million

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.