Felipe is an active, helpful teen who would love to join a patient and loving family

Felipe is an active, playful and helpful teenager with a great sense of humor. He enjoys watching TV and funny videos on YouTube. Full of energy, his favorite part of school is PE because he gets to play. He is proud of how hard he works at school.

Felipe, 13, loves superheroes, and at home he enjoys playing with his action figures. When he grows up, Felipe hopes to become a police officer.

Felipe would love to join a patient and loving family. Only families in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Felipe’s case number is CH-7677.