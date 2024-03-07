‘Felicity’ Retrospective Podcast From J.J. Abrams to Feature Stars Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Scott Foley and More

J.J. Abrams is taking a look back at “Felicity,” the beloved series he co-created that premiered 25 years ago, in a difference kind of rewatch podcast featuring guest appearances by the show’s stars, including Keri Russell, Scott Speedman and Scott Foley.

“Dear Felicity,” from Abrams’ Bad Robot Audio and Spotify’s The Ringer, is set to debut Wednesday, March 13. New episodes will drop Wednesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.

According to the podcast’s producers, rather than the typical episode-by-episode approach of other nostalgic TV rewatch podcasts, episodes of “Dear Felicity” will cover “themes and story arcs to facilitate broader conversations” about “Felicity,” as well as The WB, the careers of those involved with the show and how the dynamics of the era’s TV business.

The podcast is hosted by “Felicity” stars Amanda Foreman and Greg Grunberg, alongside The Ringer’s Juliet Litman. Special guests will include Russell, Speedman, Foley and cast members Tangi Miller, Jennifer Garner and Keiko Agena; Abrams and co-creator Matt Reeves; executive producer Brian Grazer; and theme music composers Amy Jo Johnson and Andrew Jarecki.

“Felicity” original aired from 1998-2002 on The WB. All four seasons are currently available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu. Per the show’s description, the show is about “a young, fresh-out-of-high-school girl” who “follows her high-school crush to college in New York City to be near him.” The four seasons span the four years of Felicity Porter’s time at the fictional “University of New York.”

Abrams, co-CEO of Bad Robot, said in a statement, “The experience of ‘Felicity’ was formative for so many involved. It is such a joy to relive that time, re-examine the episodes, and hear from so many of the wonderful and creative people who helped bring the show to life.”

“Dear Felicity” is produced by Bad Robot Audio and Spotify’s The Ringer. Abrams and Matt Reeves are executive producers, alongside Bad Robot Audio executive producer Christina Choi and producer Shaka Tafari.

Listen to the trailer for “Dear Felicity”:

