Felicia Teo case: Man accused of her murder remanded for another week
SINGAPORE — A 35-year-old man who was earlier this month charged with the murder of a 19-year-old student who went missing more than a decade ago appeared in court again on Thursday (31 December).
Singaporean Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa’ee appeared at the State Courts via videolink from Central Police Division, where he is currently being remanded.
The police prosecutor successfully applied for the suspect to be further remanded for another week for investigation, saying that he had been unwell and was hospitalised at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.
A team of lawyers led by Shashi Nathan had been hired by Ahmad’s family to represent him. Shashi did not object to the request and said police investigators would be arranging for him to speak to his client for the first time later on Thursday.
The case will be mentioned again on 7 January.
About the victim and suspects
The fate of the victim, Singaporean Felicia Teo Wei Ling, who went missing in 2007, was revealed on 17 December when Ahmad was charged with murdering Teo with common intention with another man, 32-year-old Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana. Both men were reportedly the last people to see Teo alive.
According to Ahmad’s charge, the murder took place between 1.39am and 7.20am on 30 June 2007 – the day of Teo’s disappearance – at a flat in Block 19 Marine Terrace. No details were given on how the crime was carried out.
The two men are also believed to have disposed of Teo’s body, which the police are currently still searching for. Ragil is not in Singapore and the police are attempting to locate him.
Ahmad, who went by the name Danial Enemiko on his social media accounts, is listed as a Creative Manager at Razer a Singapore-founded electronics company, since April this year.
His LinkedIn page states that he studied at Lasalle College of the Arts - same as Teo - from 2000 to 2004. He specialised in Communication Design and Advertising there.
Case so far
According to a police press release, Teo was last seen on 30 June 2007 at Ragil’s flat along Marine Terrace. Past media reports said she visited the flat following a party at the LaSalle College of the Arts campus.
Ragil and Ahmad, who was also at the flat, both reportedly said that Teo left the home in a huff at around 2am after they complained about her mobile phone’s jarring ringtone.
The police said that officers interviewed both men after Teo was reported missing by her mother three days after her disappearance, on 3 July 2007. The duo claimed that Teo had left the flat of her own volition and no incriminating evidence was found after a search of the flat.
While CCTV footage captured Teo entering a lift at Ragil’s block with two men to go up, it did not catch her leaving the 10th floor flat. Searches conducted by family and friends also turned up fruitless.
As the police did not find any evidence linking Ragil and Ahmad to Teo’s disappearance, the case was classified as a missing persons case and a police gazette was issued.
Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore
Related stories:
Man charged for murder of Felicia Teo, teen who vanished in 2007