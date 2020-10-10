Fears of a mass exodus of retiring teachers during COVID-19 may have been overblown

Jan Robertson has taught "pretty much everything" over the past 40 years: outdoor education, science, and teacher coaching.

But the coronavirus pandemic has meant Robertson like colleagues across the country, has had to weigh whether to prioritize her health or the job of her dreams. After being told she would probably be teaching in a classroom in the fall, she made the "heart-wrenching" decision to leave her job as a science instructional coach at a Northern California school district.

At 64, she "did not want to return to a classroom where I am old enough that I'm in that list of (high-risk factors)," she said.

Robertson isn't alone in feeling boxed into a decision – one-third of teachers told Education Week in July they were somewhat or very likely to leave their job this year, compared with just 8% who leave the profession in a typical year.

But while that survey might reflect teachers' feelings over the summer, a review of the retirement and staffing figures collected in some of the first states to resume classes this year suggests that fears of a mass exodus of retiring teachers may have been overblown.

In Tennessee, for example, 1,307 teachers had filed retirement applications through September, state records show. That figure is down 31% from the same period last year.

And in Indiana, another early-opening state, the 1,572 teachers who retired through September represent a 5% decrease from the number who retired last year, according to the Indiana Public Retirement System.

By contrast, New York state has experienced an increase in retirements, especially in the weeks leading up to the new school year.

All told, the state Teacher Retirement System reported 5,728 retirements between April and early August, a 4% increase over the same period last year. But interest grew toward the end of summer, with 640 teachers filing retirement paperwork in July and early August, a 20% increase over the same time in 2019.

Irene Bordes was one of them. After teaching for 24 years at an elementary school in a New York suburb, she decided in August to retire. Her two sons had urged their 66-year-old mother to not risk getting sick.

Irene Bordes was one of them. After teaching for 24 years at an elementary school in a New York suburb, she decided in August to retire. Her two sons had urged their 66-year-old mother to not risk getting sick.

”They were very concerned about my health going back,” Bordes told The Journal News last month. “So many things are up in the air and the plans are changing day to day. It came down to a family decision.”

Educators’ worries about being exposed to the virus in the classroom aren’t theoretical. Thousands of students and teachers across the country have already been forced to quarantine because of outbreaks in schools.

But for some teachers, COVID-19 proved a rallying cry that ensured their return to the classroom. Luz Hernandez, 49, said she felt it was critical for her to return to her Milwaukee elementary school, where most of her students are Latino and on the wrong side of the digital learning divide.

She taught from her dining room table last semester after schools were shut down, but she returned to her classroom where she has more resources to start this year even though Milwaukee schools reopened with virtual instruction.

"Teachers were given the option to either teach from home or come to our classrooms and teach," she explained. But she spends most of her nights at the same kitchen table "taking calls at home at night and just connecting with parents."

While COVID-19 concerns pushed some teachers to consider retirement, fourth grade teacher Lindsey Earle came up with a novel approach: building an outdoor classroom at Prairie Hill Waldorf School in Pewaukee, Wis.

