'Feels like the world is against you': Young people struggle with finding mental health support amid COVID pandemic

Kathryn Boit feels "guilty for struggling so much" these past few months.

As the president of the Harvard Student Mental Health Liaisons, she has "college friends, acquaintances, and strangers reach out to me for resources and advice," she said. "I don't know the answers anymore."

It's no wonder Boit, a Harvard sophomore, feels overwhelmed. Prevalence of depression among college students increased since the pandemic caused the closure of campuses this spring compared to fall 2019, according to a survey of 18,000 college students published by the Healthy Minds Network on July 9. And of the nearly 42% of students who sought mental health care during the pandemic, 60% said it was either much more or somewhat more difficult to access care.

Mental health among young people has been worsening for years. A 2019 analysis of teens reported 13% of U.S. teens ages 12 to 17 (or 3.2 million) said in 2017 they had experienced at least one major depressive episode in the past year, up from 8% (or 2 million) in 2007.

Looking at the climbing data on anxiety yields even starker numbers. The Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA asked incoming college freshmen if they “felt overwhelmed” by all they had to do. In 1985,18% replied yes. In 2000, that climbed to 28 percent. By 2016, to nearly 41%.

Roughly 48,000 people in the U.S. died by suicide in 2018, with the rate increasing 35% since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among ages 10 to 19, after accidents.

But the intersection of crises – COVID-19, economic woes and racial injustices – could make it worse still.

Teens need mental health support in quarantine, just as others do, said Jennifer Rothman, the National Alliance on Mental Illness senior manager of youth and young adult information, support and education.

Call volume at NAMI's HelpLine is up 65% compared to last year, she said, averaging more than 200 calls a day – and most calls ask for support with anxiety.

Teenage requests are similar, Rothman said, "and especially with COVID-19, and the social isolation, the change in structure and day-to-day activities and routines, we're seeing an increase in some of these symptoms" of anxiety and depression.

Class schedules and extracurriculars provided stability, said Boit, who has Borderline Personality Disorder and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. But when classes became pre-recorded and time zones made connecting more complicated, motivation to seek help dropped.

"A Zoom call can't replace a shoulder to cry on or the warmth of a hug," Boit said.

She's continuing with group therapy remotely, but because of interstate medical restrictions she's unsure if she can do teletherapy with her Massachusetts psychiatrist from New York state, where she's lived with her boyfriend since April.

"Do I get a temporary therapist? The question of if I even bother is on my mind every day," she said. "It's so hard to even want recovery when it feels like the world is against you."

The first 'where were you when' moment

According to a June report from the American Psychological Association, more than 80% of U.S. adults report the nation's future is a significant source of stress in their lives

But a vast majority of older adults say they find preventive measures, such as face masks, reassuring. Gen Z adults were least likely to say it was reassuring (67%). Gen Z was also most likely to find these measures stressful (58%), according to the report.

Rothman attributes Gen Z's mental health challenges to the idea that "this is their first 'where were you when' moments in their lifetime and they’ve had to adapt their lives to meet the restrictions of this pandemic."

"Gen Z depend on their social connections, and with the restrictions around large group gatherings, sheltering in place, virtual classes vs. in-person and the uncertainty for the future, it’s causing a lot of uneasiness, stress and anxiety," she said.

"We should not trivialize (teenagers’) stressors or grief in the context of the larger issues playing out during this pandemic,” said Beth Marshall, associate director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Adolescent Health, during a faculty roundtable in May. “Their grief over what they are experiencing – or not getting to experience – is real."

