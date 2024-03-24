'Feels like we’ve got whole clans in the stands' - Grant

Coreen Grant's try helped Scotland to a 20-18 Scotland victory against Wales.

Scotland winger Coreen Grant says the side having each other's backs - and a vocal travelling support - was what helped them see out a nervy final 10 minutes against Wales in the Women's Six Nations.

Tries from Grant and Rhona Lloyd helped the Scots to a historic seventh test win in a row.

"It was a fantastic game, went right down to the wire, really close," Grant told Scottish Rugby media. "But we talked all week about what we wanted to do and we stuck to that and got the win.

"We all knew what we wanted to do, stuck together, especially in that last 10 minutes down in their line.

"Our job is a lot easier when side by side, we’ve all got each other’s backs. It got real squeaky bum time at the end, nerves pretty shredded, but I think we all had that belief we could do it.

"[The support] has been massive, it feels like we’ve got whole clans here. When you’re singing that anthem – the Welsh are loud – but knowing you’ve got that support in the stands and also at home means everything."