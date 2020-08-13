'Feels like I'm dorming anyway': Hotels housing college students in effort to social distance

When Bailey Hedges requested where she wanted to live on campus this fall during her first semester at the University of Pittsburgh, staying in a hotel wasn't an option.

Until it was.

The university followed up with Hedges, 18, after she submitted her initial on-campus housing application to find out if she'd want to live at a hotel instead. She said yes – skeptically.

"I didn't know if other people were going to be in the hotel that weren't students," she told USA TODAY. But it turned out her hotel, the Wyndham University Center, located on campus, would be completely full of first-year students, so "it feels like I'm dorming anyway," she said. Her room includes traditional hotel room decor like a dresser and desk, but her One Direction shower curtain is a reminder the room belongs to a student.

Hotel chains, including Wyndham, Hilton and Graduate Hotels, are working with universities to house students during the coronavirus pandemic, matching the need of the hotel industry to make money and alleviate low occupancy numbers and universities' attempts to safely bring students back to campus. But time will tell if this experiment will help keep students as well as hotel guests and staff safe, or lead to continued complications that come with people congregating in larger groups.

A win-win for colleges and hotels?

College students staying at hotels is nothing new. Universities have housed students there in the past to accommodate for overflow or unforeseen circumstances.

When Jan Jones, a hospitality and tourism professor at the University of New Haven, went to college some years ago, her dorm was condemned before move-in, and students had to stay in a hotel downtown.

Calling COVID-19 "unforeseen circumstances," however, is quite the understatement: There have been more than 5.2 million cases and more than 166,000 deaths in the U.S. alone as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Universities everywhere needed to adapt for the fall semester and potentially beyond given the pandemic's spread, and so did hotels. Hotel occupancy in the U.S. has been mostly on the upswing the past few months, though it is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. The occupancy rate for U.S. hotels was 49.9% for the week ending Aug. 8, according to data firm STR, down 32.6% from the comparable period last year.

Meanwhile, colleges around the country have made (and continue to update) reopening plans, with universities opting for a mix of online, hybrid and in-person learning. Dorms grew to be an area of concern: How could you have students congregating and sharing a communal bathroom when social distancing has been a proven solution to stopping COVID-19's spread?

How do these college-university housing partnerships work?

The University of Pittsburgh and Xavier University of Louisiana are working with Wyndham and Hilton, respectively, to house hundreds of students.

