‘It feels good to be home’: Beyoncé dazzles North Texas with Renaissance Tour performance

Near the beginning of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour performance at AT&T Stadium, fans were given a reminder: “A queen moves at her own pace,” said a disembodied narrator during a part of the early set.

Queen Bey delivered. She entered from the middle of the stage an hour and a half past the concert’s start time and still wowed fans with her voice, impressive visual presentations, and unique take on house music.

Here are five things that stood out.

Photos: Fans shine in silver for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop at AT&T Stadium

Beyoncé set list: Renaissance Tour stop at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Everybody ‘on Mute’ challenge

Before Beyoncé stepped on stage, one fan stood near the front of an aisle and held up a sign not toward the stage but facing the crowd. It read: “When she says on mute STFU.”

And for the most part the crowd obliged. When the song Energy came on, fans sang and danced throughout it until Beyoncé said, “on mute.” The stadium went almost silent for a few beats. Even Beyoncé said she was impressed.

Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, made an appearance

During an interlude where Kendrick Lamar’s Alright played, Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, joined the dancers and her mother on stage. She stayed and danced through Black Parade.

A nod to Destiny’s Child and a 26-year career

A blink-and-you-may-miss-it moment happened near the end where Beyoncé sang parts of Cater to You, Say my Name and other Destiny’s Child songs while transitioning to other songs. In general, the music she played spanned her 26-year career.

A Queen Bey outfit for her ‘Beyhive’

Beyoncé’s fans call themselves the ‘Beyhive’ and the singer leaned into that during her performance of America Has a Problem . Beyoncé donned a full bee outfit as she sung in front of a news desk.

The silver horse in the House of Chrome

During the last song, Beyonce rode a silver horse over the crowd, then hopped on a swing suspended above as silver confetti rained down — Queen Bey’s House of Chrome realized.