'It feels good:' Andlauer introduced as new Ottawa Senators owner

OTTAWA — Michael Andlauer has officially been introduced as the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Andlauer addressed the media at the Canadian Tire Centre a day after the NHL made his purchase of the club official.

"It feels good," Andlauer said as he slipped on a Senators jersey.

The NHL announced late Thursday the transfer of the club to a group, led by Andlauer, had been unanimously approved by the league’s board of governors. Andlauer took control of the Senators’ operations immediately.

The sale price for the Senators was US$950 million — the highest amount ever paid for an NHL franchise.

The club was officially put up for sale on Nov. 7 after previous owner Eugene Melnyk died on March 28, 2022. Melynk’s daughters have retained 10 per cent of the team.

As one of his first acts as owner, Andlauer announced that Cyril Leeder is returning to the Senators as president and chief executive officer. Leeder was president of the team from 2009 and 2017 and previously worked other roles dating back to the team's inception.

Ottawa missed the playoffs last year after a 39-35-8 regular season.

Andlauer is the founder and chief executive officer of Andlauer Heathcare Group and the founder of Toronto-based merchant bank Bulldog Capital Partners. He previously owned 10 per cent of the Montreal Canadiens.

His ownership group includes the Malhotra family, owners of Ottawa real-estate development giant Claridge Homes, Farm Boy grocery store co-CEO Jeff York, Oshawa Generals President and Governor Rocco Tullio.

The Senators, led by captain Brady Tkachuk, will head into the new season with a young core eager for success.

This summer Ottawa signed Stanley Cup-winner Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year deal as a free agent after trading away 25-year-old winger Alex DeBrincat. The team also locked up defenceman Jake Sanderson with an eight-year, $64.4-million extension this summer.

The Senators play their first pre-season game of the new campaign Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

Adam Stanley, The Canadian Press