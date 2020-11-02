This Is How It Feels To Be 'Cut Adrift' After IVF, Say Women

“When it worked, it was honestly one of the happiest days of my life, says Lauren Fennemore, 31, who’s in her third trimester of pregnancy after two failed rounds of IVF. “But quite instantly you feel the fear. Automatically, you realise there’s something you can lose. It’s two very different emotions all at once.”

Fennemore, from Walton-on-Thames, had been trying to conceive for four years before she saw a positive pregnancy test result. She continues to worry that something may go wrong – “that weight has still not completely lifted from me” – but hasn’t been offered any mental health support throughout her pregnancy.

“There was really good support available to me when I didn’t get pregnant,” says Fennemore, who was signposted towards therapy after her first failed round of IVF. “But when I did get pregnant, that was the end of my contact with the clinic.”

Her experience is common among women who become pregnant following fertility treatment. In a new survey of patients, a staggering 69% said they received no further support from their fertility clinic once pregnant.

The poll, which surveyed 456 fertility patients in the UK, also found that among those that did receive support, 83% said this was only in the first trimester, with typical support including an additional scan at around seven weeks or a counselling session that often entailed an additional fee.

The survey was conducted by Cat Strawbridge, a fertility blogger and host of the Finally Pregnant podcast, who experienced this lack of support herself.

Strawbridge spent seven years trying to conceive, with multiple rounds of IVF and pregnancy loss, before she fell pregnant with her daughter, Wren, who’s now 17 months old.

She was filled with anxiety throughout the pregnancy, and the support she’d received from her fertility clinic dried up once she’d had a positive test result.

“Being finally pregnant after my fourth round of IVF was amazing, and yet...

