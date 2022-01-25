Feeling Tired? Meet Celebrities' "Secret Weapon" for Puffy Eyelids and Dark Circles

Rachel Nussbaum
·2 min read
Even Celebrities Use This $10 Eye Cream
Even Celebrities Use This $10 Eye Cream

Getty Images

It's no coincidence when multiple celebrities flock to a certain product. You've probably heard it before: With access to the best makeup and hair professionals in the business (and blockbuster money), stars can hone in on the products that really work, whether it be $110 serum or $280 moisturizer. So when multiple A-listers include a $10 eye cream in their top picks, well, that's saying something.

While watching Alana Haim's recent video for Harper's Bazaar on her skincare routine (I'm biding my time for "Licorice Pizza" to start streaming), I recognized a familiar, shockingly affordable face. 'Twas none other than The Inkey List's Caffeine Eye Cream, an inexpensive find that Gemma Chan also swears by.

"I have extra baggage under [my] eyes at all times. Let me just grab my credit card to pay for this extra baggage, you know what I mean?" Haim commented as she applied it. "But this stuff actually really helps with puffiness. And also, on tour, I have to use eye cream a lot because you don't sleep. I'll sleep never. I'm never gonna sleep."

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream
The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream

Courtesy

Shop now: $10; sephora.com

Relatable words from a relatable queen (I am a Haim fan, yes). Chan likewise praised the $10 potion in her beauty routine video for Vogue this summer: "My secret weapon is a caffeine eye cream. [I] just very, very gently dot under my eyes [to] hopefully encourage a bit of drainage of the puffiness." Coming from a musician and a Brit who regularly faces down jet lag, those are serious endorsements.

Looking at the ingredients, it's no wonder both Haim and Chan see fantastic depuffing results. The Derm Review says that caffeine "constricts the blood vessels under the skin, which reduces puffiness" and dark circles; meanwhile, squalane, jojoba oil, and hyaluronic acid add a moisturizing effect to soften lines, and peptide Matrixyl 3000 may boost collagen production.

Going by the cream's 600 five-star reviews on Sephora's website, its celebrity plaudits are well deserved. "So hydrating, and reduces under-eye puffiness and dark circles incredibly fast," wrote a shopper on Sephora's website. "Makes you look like you've slept (even if you haven't), and I've noticed that my concealer doesn't crease anymore."

Even people who perpetually struggle with allergy-induced puffy eyes comment that the cream is a "game-changer" where all else fails. The difference is visible immediately, but also increases over time: After a few months, one reviewer said they've seen a "significant improvement" in their dark circles. "It really takes years off your eyes," wrote a penultimate user, and a last one added, "For the price, it's so worth it."

All evidence points to that being just the case. Get your own for $10.

