Feeling tight and achy in lockdown? This 6-move workout counteracts a day of sitting down

Can you train your muscles and your mind simultaneously? According to The Strength Temple’s Richie Norton you can – and should be.

After injury ended his professional rugby career, Norton turned to callisthenics, capoeira, yoga and meditation to recover and build strength – both physically and mentally. Drawing inspiration from the varied disciplines he loves, Norton founded the Strength Temple to help others do the same.

"I was excited to share how strength was not just about weightlifting and the physical growth, but also the mental, emotional and spiritual," the FIIT trainer says. "I felt I had the insight to help people on their own journeys, so The Strength Temple was born."

His flowing style of movement will help mobilise your body, improve flexibility, and build physical and mental strength. "Life is a balancing act in my eyes," he says. "We all have different reasons for training and styles we favour, but it’s important we mix it up a bit, move our bodies in different ways, explore new practices and really get to know what we are capable of.

"We need to practice recovery just as much as we need the exercise, so using my breathing exercises alongside movement and the breath work to wind down always provides that balance."

This full-body bodyweight workout will target strength and mobility and requires you to focus on breathing to help bring mindfulness to the moves you're doing.

What does it mean to move mindfully?

"As you take every breath and move every muscle, you are moving consciously, and being fully present," Norton says.



And, if one of these moves particularly speaks to you, there’s no need to perform the full workout each time:

"These moves can be done separately if you have particular areas you would like to focus on, and depending on how much time you have," he adds.



Try Richie Norton's workout to release aches and build muscle

How often you perform the workout is up to you, Norton says, but add a mobility element to each of your workouts and you’ll see rapid improvements in control, strength and range of movement.

Walk out down dog toe tap

Targets: Shoulders, back, core, hamstrings

Do: 3 sets of 8 – 12 reps

a) Start with feet shoulder-width apart, and fold forwards on your next exhale, hinging at the hips to place your hands on the floor and walk out to a plank position. Bend the knees if you need to.

b) Take a deep inhale in high plank and as you exhale, push back into downward-facing dog. Lift your hips high and keeping your left hand planted and stable as you reach back towards your left leg with your right hand and wrap your hand on the outside of the leg.

c) On your next inhale, return back to your plank and exhale to repeat the same movement on the other side with your left arm.

d) Return to high plank and walk your hands back up to standing. That’s one rep.

Single-leg deadlift

Targets: Hamstrings, glutes, quads, lower back

Do: 3 sets of 8-12 reps each leg

a) Start standing hip-width apart with a slight bend in the knees, then lift your right foot and hinge forward from your left hip, keeping your back straight, left foot grounded. Arms can come up in line with back or rest on your waist as your right leg comes up. Find a range you’re comfortable with being sure not round your back with the focus on posterior chain. b) Returning back to standing by pushing your heel into the floor, engaging the hamstring and glutes and back to lift you all the way up but without locking out your legs. Repeat on the other side.

Side lunge with upper body twist

Targets: Hips, quads, glutes, back

Do: 3 sets of 8 – 12 reps each side alternating

a) From a standing position, take a big step out to the right, planting the foot flat and bending your right knee. Keep the left leg straight as you hinge your hips back, sitting back over your right foot keeping your chest up and back straight. (b) Rest your right elbow on your right leg and release the left arm to rotate and twist to the left keeping the arm straight and active through the back. Look up to your left hand and enjoy a breath here. Return to standing and repeat to the other side.

Plank rotations

Targets: Core, abs and back

Do: 3 sets of 8 –12 reps each side alternating

a) Start in a plank position (on your forearms or arms straight in press-up position), with feet shoulder-width apart, core wall braced, glutes contracted and back straight.

b) On your next inhale, lift your right arm up as you rotate and open up to the right, engaging your back and contracting core to maintain stability and control, arm reaching up to the sky.

c) Return the arm back to the ground and then repeat on the other side.

Walk out push up with spinal wave

Targets: Hamstrings, shoulders, back

Do: 3 sets of 8 – 12 reps

a) With feet shoulder-width apart, hinge at the hips and walk out to a push-up position, keeping your torso stable and braced. Bend your elbows to lower down into one push up (you can drop down onto knees can be down if need be).

b) Once back in plank position, round your back and tuck your chin, looking back to your feet as you push back to a downward dog.

c) Walk your hands back to your feet to return to standing and repeat.

Forward lunge overhead reach and twist

Targets: Hamstrings, hips, glutes, quads, back, shoulders

Do: 3 sets of 8-12 reps each side alternating

a) Start standing with feet hip-width apart. Step forward with the right leg and bend your knees to come into a lunge. Inhale and raise your arms up above your head, keeping chest up and bending your elbows so your palms face forwards ­– think cactus pose.

b) Exhale rotate and your torso to the right. Inhale and return to face forward, then exhale. Inhale and twist to the left.

c) Return to face forward and step legs together to return to standing. Repeat on the other leg.

Richie Norton has helped created a series of workouts for AXA PPP healthcare’s Headstrong campaign, an initiative to help enable an active approach to our mental wellbeing. Visit axappphealthcare.co.uk for more.







