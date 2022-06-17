Feeling stressed? Certain fragrances in skincare products can soothe the soul

There is a new trend in skincare to use fragrance to improve skin health and mental wellness.

We have long known that our environment can affect our stress hormone levels. We also know that stress hormones, in turn, affect sebum (oil) secretion. For this reason, sebum secretion can be used to assess stress levels. Heart rate, blood pressure and cortisol levels are also used to measure stress.

Studies show that certain fragrances can reduce sebum production and lower other indicators of stress. Interestingly, one study used a “floral green” fragrance based on the preferences of study participants, indicating that many fragrances could potentially show the same sebum-lowering and stress-lowering results, as long as the individual believes them to be pleasant-smelling.

I was involved in another study showing that when BOTOX® was administered in the presence of lavender, the patient’s heart rate was slower than when lavender was not in the room. Lavender is well known for its stress-relieving and calming properties and is, therefore, often used in aromatherapy.

Use caution with fragrances if you have allergies

While these studies show promising evidence that fragrance in skincare could help reduce sebum production and provide mentally calming benefits, fragrance is also the most common cause of skin allergy.

So if you have allergic skin, it is best to avoid any kind of added fragrance in your skincare products. Instead, simply smelling essential oils — and not placing them on your skin — may be an effective alternative.

You can also pursue other stress-lowering activities such as increasing quality sleep, exercising and meditating.

Bottom line

Many fragrances and essential oils come along with stress-relieving benefits and may also help to lower sebum production in your skin. However, use caution when using topical products that contain added fragrances, as these can also trigger an allergic reaction.

Even if topical fragrances are not suitable for your skin type, your skin and mental well-being can still benefit from reduced stress. Try to make stress reduction a priority to improve your skin and your overall health and well-being!

