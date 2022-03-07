Feeling Overwhelmed With Debt? Here Are 14 Ways To Improve Your Financial Future

Gabrielle Olya
·6 min read
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images
portishead1 / Getty Images
portishead1 / Getty Images

Change Your Mindset

"Making the decision to get out of debt is the first step, but also the most difficult," said Cory Chapman, personal finance coach and CEO of EFC Wealth Management. "Actually changing your mind and accepting that you need to make life changes is the hardest part. The process of getting out of debt is going to take discipline, but it starts with the mindset that you want to be debt-free."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Get a Clear Picture of How Much Debt You Actually Have

To get rid of debt, you first have to be aware of how much you actually have, said Michael Gerstman, ChFC, CLU, CEO of the Dallas-based retirement planning firm Gerstman Financial Group.

"List all of your debts, current balances and what the interest rate is on each debt," he said.

Aramyan / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aramyan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Consider Consolidating Your Debt

Debt consolidation might be a good option for those who have various high-interest debts and want to just make a single monthly payment that works toward paying down all your debts at once. If you go this route, taking out a personal loan could help you achieve your financial goals in a more manageable and affordable way.

Don't let your debt overwhelm you more than it should -- take advantage of smarter ways to pay it off.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Track Your Monthly Spending

Now that you know how much you owe, get a clear picture of where your money is going, whether it's on your morning coffee, tech, shopping, dining out or planning for your dream wedding.

"Most people don't even know what they are buying on a monthly basis," said Chapman. "The miscellaneous items and little purchases eventually add up. Use an app or program to help you keep track of your spending habits."

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

Eliminate Any Subscription Services You Don't Really Use

When you see how much you are spending each month and exactly what you are spending it on, it's easier to see ways that you can cut down costs. Start by eliminating any automatic payments you make for subscription services that you don't use or can easily live without.

"There is no easy way out of debt except to change your personal consumption habits," said Robert Reilly, senior wealth advisor at PRW Wealth Management. "If you can't afford to pay for that item or service this month, you can't afford it -- period. Review all of the subscription agreements you are being debited for, everything from Planet Fitness to Netflix to Apple Music to Spotify. Are you really using this stuff? Can you live without it? Everything can be reconsidered."

shapecharge / Getty Images
shapecharge / Getty Images

Eat Out Less

Another significant way to cut your spending is by reducing how often you get take-out or dine out.

"Make a goal to cut [spending on eating out] in half per month by bringing lunch to work and eating dinner at home during the week," said Trey Peterson, a Ramsey Solutions master financial coach with Haven Financial Group. "This will likely save you $250 or more a month. That's a raise that can help knock out your smallest credit card balance."

Concept Photo / Shutterstock.com
Concept Photo / Shutterstock.com

Reduce Your Cable and/or Phone Bill

Renegotiating your cable or phone plan, switching to a lower-tier plan or switching providers can save you hundreds.

"Many of my clients have found this to save them $150 to $200 a month, and they never miss the 500 channels they never watched," said Peterson. "In fact, I often hear this caused them to be more active while helping them reduce their debt."

Juanmonino / Getty Images
Juanmonino / Getty Images

Stop Paying For Things With a Credit Card

When you're already struggling with credit card debt, you should do everything you can to keep it under control. Whether you need to schedule your payments so you don't miss a credit card bill due date or if you need to only use your card for necessities, there are ways you can manage your credit cards better. Make sure you're always on top of how much you're using them and when you need to pay them off, so that your debt stays under control.

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

Develop a Budget

Once you have a clear picture of how much you are spending -- and have taken steps to reduce this amount -- you can see how much money you have left over each month to dedicate to paying off debt.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

If You Don't Have Enough Income To Pay Off Debt in a Reasonable Timeline, Find New Income Streams

If you don't have enough left over between your earning and spending to be aggressive about debt repayment, consider adding to your income by working overtime, starting a new part-time job or starting a side hustle or side business.

"Think about how much extra time you have and put it to good use," said Ericka Young, a certified financial coach and founder of Tailor-Made Budgets. "There are plenty of ways to use your gifts and talents to earn a little extra income. Just $500 per month more might be the difference in paying off your debt in months rather than years."

kupicoo / Getty Images
kupicoo / Getty Images

Sell Household Items You Don't Need

To get even more funds to pay off your debts, consider selling household items you no longer use, such as clothing or electronics. There are likely plenty of hidden sources of income lying around your house.

Dragon Images / Shutterstock.com
Dragon Images / Shutterstock.com

Check In on Your Progress Every Week

Creating a debt repayment strategy is important, but it won't be effective if you don't actually stick to it. Be sure to check in on your payments and see if you've accumulated any new debts that will need tackling.

bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Find an Accountability Partner

It can help to have someone to check in with who keeps you on track with your debt repayment goals.

"Just like with a diet or workout routine, having an accountability partner makes all the difference in your odds of success," said Peterson.

Your accountability partner can be a friend or family member, or a financial professional.

Stanislaw Mikulski / Shutterstock.com
Stanislaw Mikulski / Shutterstock.com

Once You've Paid Down Your Debt, Start Prioritizing Saving

Paying off your debts is a major step in getting your financial life back on track -- but it's not the only one. Set yourself up for long-term success by building up your savings and retirement funds.

"Once you've streamlined your life, start thinking about saving, and paying yourself first each pay period," said Reilly. "Start putting money away in your employer-sponsored retirement plan, or start your own if your employer does not have one."

You should also aim to save at least $1,000 in an emergency fund, several experts said. This will help ensure that you don't go into debt again in the case of a family, medical or home emergency, or job loss.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Feeling Overwhelmed With Debt? Here Are 14 Ways To Improve Your Financial Future

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were