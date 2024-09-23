'Feeling hopeful' and 'the future's bright'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Saturday's Premier League game between West Ham and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

Matthew: Where do I begin? No effort; no desire; not tactically right; no formation; defence is shaky; losing tackles; not running back; passing is poor and way too slow for a rapid Chelsea team. Players that start are either out of form or too old and we have absolutely no end product. From what I’ve seen so far, sacking David Moyes seems to be a massive mistake.

Bob: I thought that David was removed because he wasn't attacking enough in his tactics. I saw nothing that shows West Ham have the slightest idea tactically how to perform except badly. We cannot keep going through games without understanding that to win you need to stop the goals against whilst striving to score yourself.

Andy: Poorly set up. None of the new signings played at all well. We don’t look a team. Everyone going on about how good our window was are delusional. We needed young quality striker. Very unimpressed with the new manager and our signings.

Tom: MBBC= Moyes back before Christmas

Chelsea fans

Steve: Maybe the best performance since we won the Champions League. Moises Caicedo was at another level and even Enzo Fernandez looks like he has an understanding of his role. Clear competition for places in the front positions will pay dividends.

Mathew: Really happy with that win. Really good goals from Nicolas Jackson and Palmer. It still bewilders me that our supports don’t like Jackson. It was a really good performance from the whole team, but the man of the match had to be Caicedo - he was so good. Two clean sheets is good for the confidence of Robert Sanchez and the defence.

Ron: Levi Colwill was outstanding at the back, Caicedo was strong in midfield while Jackson and Palmer played well together again. West Ham were poor, but another good team performance and a clean sheet. Keep it going and the future looks good.

Bruce: Defence looked much better, Sanchez was solid, and the link up between midfield and the forward line was sublime. I don't know if we looked so good because of a mediocre Hammers display but it'll be interesting to see how we get on at Brighton next week. Feeling hopeful and positive.