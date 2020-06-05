Feeling Fruity: Summer Fashion Gets Its 5 A Day

Georgia Murray
Refinery 29 UK

Fashion has a fruity new squeeze. It came to our attention when Reformation dropped its sun-soaked lemon-print collection – all citrus-laden tea dresses, kick-flare skirts and crop tops – and our entire Insta feed went zesty. Looking closer, on the catwalks of AW20 Off-White gave red co-ords a citrus edge, while Jacquemus served up one of its five a day with lemon raffia-macramé accessories. Gucci's sun hats and silk scarves favoured pineapples and its strawberry collection, from jacquard tights to box-fresh kicks, became instant collectables. Batsheva, too, splashed juicy oranges across prairie dresses, while Shrimps gave knitwear a fruit salad finish.

Indie jewellery brands like Sandralexandra have been creating sweet glass banana, apple and orange necklaces and earrings for some time but this summer it seems like all corners of fashion are feeling fruity. Whether it's the cherry – the classic, tongue-in-cheek motif favoured in the '70s – or the apple – a symbol for New York labels – time and again we're drawn to fruit as a feelgood symbol.

From limoncello to citrussy pasta via buttery madeleines and fresh slices in our G&Ts, lemons in particular instantly transport us to sun-kissed holiday destinations – perhaps that's why they're fashion's poster child this summer. We may not be travelling overseas any time soon but, weather permitting, we can still dress like we are. After all, when life gives you lemons...

Click through to shop the fruitiest pieces we're wearing this summer.

<br> <br> <strong>Fiorucci</strong> Cherry Vinyl Bucket Hat, $, available at <a href="https://www.fiorucci.com/uk/cherry-vinyl-bucket-hat/A03ABKT1VRDOS.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fiorucci" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fiorucci</a>


Fiorucci Cherry Vinyl Bucket Hat, $, available at Fiorucci
<br> <br> <strong>Lazy Oaf</strong> Grow Your Own Apple Tee, $, available at <a href="https://www.lazyoaf.com/products/lazy-oaf-grow-your-own-apple-tee?_pos=2&_sid=e2bffda87&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lazy Oaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lazy Oaf</a>


Lazy Oaf Grow Your Own Apple Tee, $, available at Lazy Oaf
<br> <br> <strong>Jacquemus</strong> Lemon Raffia-Macramé Key Chain, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Jacquemus-Lemon-raffia-macram%C3%A9-key-chain-1328551" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Jacquemus Lemon Raffia-Macramé Key Chain, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>Gucci</strong> Card Case With Gucci Strawberry Print, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/gucci-gg-card-case-with-gucci-strawberry-print-item-14020936.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Gucci Card Case With Gucci Strawberry Print, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Onia</strong> Lemon Print Swimsuit, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/onia-danielle-lemon-print-swimsuit-item-14023649.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Onia Lemon Print Swimsuit, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Zara</strong> Pair Of Necklaces, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/pack-of-necklaces-with-pearls-and-fruit-p01856020.html?v1=36029068&v2=1445716" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


Zara Pair Of Necklaces, $, available at Zara
<br> <br> <strong>Solid & Striped</strong> The Bridgette Lemon-Print Bikini Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/1181281" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Solid & Striped The Bridgette Lemon-Print Bikini Top, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>July Child</strong> Groceries, $, available at <a href="https://www.julychild.co.uk/products/groceries?_pos=1&_sid=484b70ef5&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:July Child" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">July Child</a>


July Child Groceries, $, available at July Child
<br> <br> <strong>Christopher Kane</strong> Naturotica Banana Print T-shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/christopher-kane-naturotica-banana-print-t-shirt-item-14832918.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Christopher Kane Naturotica Banana Print T-shirt, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Zara</strong> Lemon Embroidery Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/lemon-embroidery-dress-p08779029.html?v1=54191633&v2=1445722" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


Zara Lemon Embroidery Dress, $, available at Zara
<br> <br> <strong>Reformation</strong> Delevan Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/delevan-top?color=Lemonade" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reformation</a>


Reformation Delevan Top, $, available at Reformation
<br> <br> <strong>Lazy Oaf</strong> An Apple A Day T-Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.lazyoaf.com/products/lazy-oaf-an-apple-a-day-t-shirt?_pos=1&_sid=e2bffda87&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lazy Oaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lazy Oaf</a>


Lazy Oaf An Apple A Day T-Shirt, $, available at Lazy Oaf
<br> <br> <strong>La Double J</strong> Hendrix Lemon Print Cropped Trousers, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/la-doublej-hendrix-lemon-print-cropped-trousers-item-15021883.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


La Double J Hendrix Lemon Print Cropped Trousers, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Great Plains</strong> Sorrento Dress in Sorrento Lemon, $, available at <a href="https://www.atterley.com/women/great-plains-sorrento-dress-in-sorrento-lemon-5?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atterley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Atterley</a>


Great Plains Sorrento Dress in Sorrento Lemon, $, available at Atterley
<br> <br> <strong>Fiorucci</strong> Cherry Logo Print T-Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.lanecrawford.com/product/fiorucci/cherry-logo-print-t-shirt/_/AUU137/product.lc?utm_source=Affiliates&utm_medium=Affiliates&utm_campaign=Linkshare_UK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lane Crawford" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lane Crawford</a>


Fiorucci Cherry Logo Print T-Shirt, $, available at Lane Crawford
<br> <br> <strong>Prada</strong> Bananas Printed Pouch, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/prada-bananas-printed-pouch-item-15140769.aspx?size=17&storeid=11240&pup_e=4537&pup_cid=59216&pup_id=15140769-791101013283105122101&clickref=1101l8oXgKTW&utm_source=laurenlyst&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=PHUK&utm_term=UKNetwork&pid=performancehorizon_int&c=laurenlyst&clickid=1101l8oXgKTW&af_siteid=1011l2075&af_sub_siteid=1011l271&af_cost_model=CPA&af_channel=affiliate&is_retargeting=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Prada Bananas Printed Pouch, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>MSGM</strong> Fruit Print Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/msgm-fruit-print-shirt-item-13537091.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


MSGM Fruit Print Shirt, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>& Other Stories</strong> High Rise Bikini Bottom, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/lingerie/swimwear/bottoms/product.high-rise-bikini-bottom-white.0838038001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


& Other Stories High Rise Bikini Bottom, $, available at & Other Stories
<br> <br> <strong>& Other Stories</strong> Smocked Bandeau Bikini Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/lingerie/swimwear/tops/product.smocked-bandeau-bikini-top-white.0838037001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


& Other Stories Smocked Bandeau Bikini Top, $, available at & Other Stories
<br> <br> <strong>Topshop</strong> Black Cherry Print Shirred Cami, $, available at <a href="https://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/clothing-427/camis-vests-6864668/black-cherry-print-shirred-cami-9748905?cm_mmc=AWIN-_-104504-_-Deeplink-_-Generic&awc=6009_1591105907_2964a639f281594ab2067c80e7678df9&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=awin&utm_campaign=UK_104504_Lyst+Ltd&utm_content=Shopping+Directory" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>


Topshop Black Cherry Print Shirred Cami, $, available at Topshop
<br> <br> <strong>Des Petits Hauts</strong> Rafou Strappy Top - Ecru / Lemons Print, $, available at <a href="https://www.featherandstitch.com/des-petits-hauts/rafou-strappy-top-ecru-lemons-print/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI26PJi67j6QIVG-ztCh2gegRvEAQYBSABEgLNP_D_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Feather & Stitch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Feather & Stitch</a>


Des Petits Hauts Rafou Strappy Top - Ecru / Lemons Print, $, available at Feather & Stitch
<br> <br> <strong>Baum Und Pferdgarten</strong> Jodi Cherry-Print Mesh Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/baum-und-pferdgarten-jodi-cherry-print-mesh-top_236-3006714-20945/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selfridges & Co." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Selfridges & Co.</a>


Baum Und Pferdgarten Jodi Cherry-Print Mesh Top, $, available at Selfridges & Co.
<br> <br> <strong>Gucci</strong> "Beverly Hills" Cherry Print T-shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.gucci.com/uk/en_gb/pr/women/ready-to-wear-for-women/t-shirts-for-women/gucci-beverly-hills-cherry-print-t-shirt-p-580762XJCRJ9095?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gucci" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gucci</a>


Gucci "Beverly Hills" Cherry Print T-shirt, $, available at Gucci
<br> <br> <strong>Diane von Furstenberg</strong> Issey Lemon-Print Lace-Trim Silk Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/1284103?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Diane von Furstenberg Issey Lemon-Print Lace-Trim Silk Dress, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>Gucci</strong> Lycra Bathing Suit With Gucci Strawberry Print, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/gucci-lycra-bathing-suit-with-gucci-strawberry-print-item-14023943.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Gucci Lycra Bathing Suit With Gucci Strawberry Print, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>ASOS DESIGN</strong> Petite Jersey Mesh Bodycon Beach Dress In Cherry Print, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/asos-petite/asos-design-petite-jersey-mesh-bodycon-beach-dress-in-cherry-print/prd/14763473?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


ASOS DESIGN Petite Jersey Mesh Bodycon Beach Dress In Cherry Print, $, available at ASOS
<br> <br> <strong>Realisation Par</strong> The Alba In White Strawberry, $, available at <a href="https://uk.realisationpar.com/the-alba-white-strawberry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Realisation Par" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Realisation Par</a>


Realisation Par The Alba In White Strawberry, $, available at Realisation Par

