Feeling Fruity: Summer Fashion Gets Its 5 A Day

Fashion has a fruity new squeeze. It came to our attention when Reformation dropped its sun-soaked lemon-print collection – all citrus-laden tea dresses, kick-flare skirts and crop tops – and our entire Insta feed went zesty. Looking closer, on the catwalks of AW20 Off-White gave red co-ords a citrus edge, while Jacquemus served up one of its five a day with lemon raffia-macramé accessories. Gucci's sun hats and silk scarves favoured pineapples and its strawberry collection, from jacquard tights to box-fresh kicks, became instant collectables. Batsheva, too, splashed juicy oranges across prairie dresses, while Shrimps gave knitwear a fruit salad finish.



Indie jewellery brands like Sandralexandra have been creating sweet glass banana, apple and orange necklaces and earrings for some time but this summer it seems like all corners of fashion are feeling fruity. Whether it's the cherry – the classic, tongue-in-cheek motif favoured in the '70s – or the apple – a symbol for New York labels – time and again we're drawn to fruit as a feelgood symbol.



From limoncello to citrussy pasta via buttery madeleines and fresh slices in our G&Ts, lemons in particular instantly transport us to sun-kissed holiday destinations – perhaps that's why they're fashion's poster child this summer. We may not be travelling overseas any time soon but, weather permitting, we can still dress like we are. After all, when life gives you lemons...



Click through to shop the fruitiest pieces we're wearing this summer.





Fiorucci Cherry Vinyl Bucket Hat





Lazy Oaf Grow Your Own Apple Tee

Jacquemus Lemon Raffia-Macramé Key Chain





Gucci Card Case With Gucci Strawberry Print





Onia Lemon Print Swimsuit





Zara Pair Of Necklaces





Solid & Striped The Bridgette Lemon-Print Bikini Top





July Child Groceries





Christopher Kane Naturotica Banana Print T-shirt





Zara Lemon Embroidery Dress





Reformation Delevan Top





Lazy Oaf An Apple A Day T-Shirt





La Double J Hendrix Lemon Print Cropped Trousers





Great Plains Sorrento Dress in Sorrento Lemon





Fiorucci Cherry Logo Print T-Shirt





Prada Bananas Printed Pouch





MSGM Fruit Print Shirt





& Other Stories High Rise Bikini Bottom





& Other Stories Smocked Bandeau Bikini Top





Topshop Black Cherry Print Shirred Cami





Des Petits Hauts Rafou Strappy Top - Ecru / Lemons Print





Baum Und Pferdgarten Jodi Cherry-Print Mesh Top





Gucci "Beverly Hills" Cherry Print T-shirt





Diane von Furstenberg Issey Lemon-Print Lace-Trim Silk Dress





Gucci Lycra Bathing Suit With Gucci Strawberry Print





ASOS DESIGN Petite Jersey Mesh Bodycon Beach Dress In Cherry Print





Realisation Par The Alba In White Strawberry

