'Feeling fit': Eva Longoria shows off her incredible physique in bright yellow workout set

Getty Images // Instagram @evalongoria

Feeling bored and uninspired? We're in the same boat (again)— but hey, that's quarantine life for you. In case you're looking for a new source of good energy and positive vibes, we suggest keeping up with Eva Longoria's consistent social media posts.

Over the past few months of being cooped up at home, the 45-year-old has been staying busy and happily updating her almost 8 million followers with her alternative hair styling tips, new food recipes and fitness routines, all while giving us a closer look at her at-home style.

Channelling her uplifting energy into her wardrobe, the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star flaunted her toned physique wearing a matching, bright yellow bra and legging set by Girlfriend Collective, an eco-friendly athletics label. The Instagram mirror-selfie captioned “Feeling fit” shows Longoria flexing her bicep and holding a phone, which just so happened to match her ensemble.

Followers were quick to react to the post. Among the thousands of encouraging comments and emojis, Victoria Beckhams told her “U look amazing x kisses x,” while Debra Messing said “You are such a foxy BOSS!”

Fans also took the time to compliment the star’s summery workout outfit.

“Matching your outfit withthe phone case. I love that yellow! You inspire me to workout. Latinas in power,” read one comment. “



”OK, yellow is your colour!” echoed another.

The coordinating outfit consists of Girlfriend’s Compressive High-Rise Legging and Paloma Bra in the limited-edition shade Lemon. The Paloma Bra features a scoop neck and racerback that is designed to offer full-coverage and comfort. And as the label’s most supportive bra, it’s no surprise that sizes and quantities in the shade Lemon are selling out fast. But in case you’re just interested in Longoria’s leggings of choice, a full stock of sizes and lengths are still available to shop online for just $68.

Lemon Compressive High-Rise Legging

SHOP IT: Girlfriend, $68

