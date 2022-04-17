‘Feeling of duty’: A Sacramento-area doctor’s daring mission to aid hospitals in Ukraine

Yousef Baig
·5 min read

When the sun sets in Ternopil, Ukraine, a strange darkness now blankets the western city.

Light invites unwanted attention in a nation under siege, so those who stayed behind to fight the Russian invaders use cellphones to navigate their homes at night. Hospitals cover their windows with black trash bags so they can safely keep the lights on.

Dr. Liana Turkot, a Woodland-based physician for Dignity Health, was “shocked completely” by how the war transformed her homeland during a humanitarian mission last month.

Opinion

When she was in medical school two decades ago, Turkot frequented a movie theater in the heart of Ternopil that has now been cordoned off by armed guards. Residents leave their empty bottles outside its doors, she said, presumably to build Molotov cocktails.

The warmth of the street lights that line the city on the Seret River have been replaced by cold shadows and the sirens of war.

“It sounds like wolves,” Turkot said. “(There was) complete darkness and this eerie, eerie sound that gets to the bone — it gets inside you. It’s not necessarily fear; it just paralyzes you. You don’t even know what to expect.”

The physician and her son, Dr. Oleg Turkot, a Johns Hopkins University anesthesiologist, spent three weeks in Poland and Ukraine providing emergency care training and distributing a trove of medical supplies to different cities in the war-torn nation.

Much of the world has become familiar with the awe-inspiring courage and selflessness of the Ukrainian people since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his authoritarian assault on the neighboring democracy almost two months ago. In many ways, Liana Turkot’s mission exhibited the same spirit.

“You do have a feeling of duty and almost like restlessness,” Turkot said. “Life changed (after the visit). Life before the war and life after the war — totally different.”

She helped transport 550 tourniquets, portable ultrasounds, surgical instruments and blood transfusion equipment, among other critical supplies, at the Polish border and across western Ukraine. Dignity Health in Woodland and Woodland Memorial Hospital donated most of the equipment. Turkot and her son purchased some themselves.

Oleg Turkot and other Johns Hopkins physicians spent four years traveling across Eastern Europe and beyond with an organization called Kybele, teaching obstetric anesthesiology to improve childbirth safety, his mother said. Oleg noticed a gap in access in his native country and started conducting similar workshops in Kyiv and Vinnytsia. Those connections came in handy.

Volunteers go through donated supplies stored in a restaurant in Ternopil, Ukraine weeks after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. Dr. Liana Turkot, a Woodland-based physician for Dignity Health, was &#x00201c;shocked completely&#x00201d; by how the war transformed her homeland during a humanitarian mission last month.
Volunteers go through donated supplies stored in a restaurant in Ternopil, Ukraine weeks after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. Dr. Liana Turkot, a Woodland-based physician for Dignity Health, was “shocked completely” by how the war transformed her homeland during a humanitarian mission last month.

‘I’m going with you’

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Liana Turkot saw the images of refugees crossing the border to Poland, she felt compelled to help. Turkot was unsure whether or when the Ukrainian government would fall, and she thought she could simply provide medical care to refugees who fled with few belongings.

Unbeknownst to her, Turkot’s son had already made plans to visit Ukraine.

“Well, he’s not going alone,” she recalled saying. “You can’t go in the war by yourself. So I said, ‘I’m going with you.’ That’s how everything started.”

Thanks to her son’s contacts from his philanthropic medical work, they identified what was needed, gathered the donated and purchased supplies, and flew to Poland two days after they made the decision.

They borrowed a vehicle from a friend in the capital, Warsaw, and at 2 a.m. the next morning — despite concerns that the bombing of a nuclear power plant could expose them to radiation — they left for the Ukrainian border.

Over the next few weeks, they drove to Lviv, Ternopil and other areas, dropping off supplies at distribution sites to go to the frontlines of the war in eastern and southern Ukraine. Throughout their travels, they gathered doctors, nurses and volunteers from different hospitals and held demonstrations to teach them how to use tourniquets or perform surgeries with portable ultrasounds.

“In a time of war, people who are not anesthesiologists need to do intubation,” Turkot said. “People who are not trauma surgeons need to know how to handle it.”

The most difficult part of the trip was seeing all the women and young children at the border, she said. Turkot saw shades of herself, recalling the shock she experienced when she emigrated to the U.S. as a 31-year-old widow with a 6-year-old child. She had few possessions and didn’t speak English.

“I came to America with a child, and I know how difficult it is,” Turkot said, her voice catching. “At that moment, those people were just happy that they left the country. But I know the hardship that is waiting for them. ...They are going to countries where they don’t know languages. They are going to countries where they won’t have their professions back, where they have to accept totally different work that they’re not even thinking they’re going to do.

“But you have to do what you need to do in that situation.”

Turkot is not an emotional person. She’s resourceful. She’s hardened by the challenges she overcame to build a good life in the Sacramento area. When she spoke about the refugees, the real inspiration for this humanitarian trip became clear.

It wasn’t just a sense of duty that motivated Turkot to risk her life in a war zone. It was a single mother’s instincts to protect her son — the same instincts that drove her to build a better life for him in the U.S.

Every mother at the Polish border shared that impulse. Their husbands, fathers and sons all stayed behind. The women could comprehend how their lives were about to change. The children, however, were innocently running around as if they were simply traveling.

“They are not complaining,” Turkot said. “They are just — they are lost. ... Instead of going to school and learning algebra and chemistry and playing sports, this is the future you have now. It breaks my heart completely.”

Ukranian refugees wait at the Polish border, mostly elderly and women with children. For many, their husbands, fathers and sons all stayed behind.
Ukranian refugees wait at the Polish border, mostly elderly and women with children. For many, their husbands, fathers and sons all stayed behind.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?