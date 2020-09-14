‘Feeling Completely Fine’: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Tests COVID-19 +Ve

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Twitter on Monday, 14 September, that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus and has isolated himself.

"After having a mild fever, got a corona test done today whose report has come out positive. I have isolated myself. Right now, there is no fever or any other problem. I am completely fine. With all your blessings, I will soon get completely healthy and return to work," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal took to Twitter to wish the the deputy CM a speedy recovery.

Delhi on Monday recorded 3,229 new COVID-19 cases and 26 fatalities, taking the tally in the national capital to 2,21,533 and the death toll to 4,770. The capital city has of late witnessed a resurgence in the number of daily infections, after they declined in the months of July and August. However, Delhi has also increased the number of tests being conducted every day, with over 44,000 tests conducted as per its latest health bulletin.

Earlier, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted to the hospital, before recovering from the infection.

