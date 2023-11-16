Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen at the Bush review: fast, filthy and powerful

Samuel Barnett in Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen (The Other Richard)

A barnstorming performance by Samuel Barnett as a self-loathing gay stand-up mining his life for material illuminates Marcelo Dos Santos’s short but perfectly formed monologue.

The most apparently diffident of Alan Bennett’s original History Boys, Barnett goes big here, parading the character’s neuroses for laughs one moment, crawling with shame or a morbid fear of death the next and always slyly hinting that he’s an unreliable narrator.

It's staged with hectic precision by director Matthew Xia as if the character – known only as The Comedian – were trying out a new routine on us in a red-draped club, occasionally changing a detail or a character name to make things funnier or more tragic.

His father, we learn, died young and had a fitting wake in Wetherspoons: “Sad and a little bit racist.” Sexually, he describes himself as “passive aggressive”, mostly indulging in meaningless but explicitly described hookups, or booty calls with a doctor who sends him home straight afterward.

When the neon lights dim and he lowers his microphone it seems like he’s turned his stage persona off and is confiding in us, but he is not to be trusted. He tells us little about his northern roots or London life. And though he considers himself worthless he craves adulation, attention, or at the very least a response.

When he meets a square-jawed, romantically minded hunk with “arms like a Disney prince”, known as The American, things seem to be looking up. Except the guy has cataplexy: if he ever laughs, it could kill him.

This idea doesn’t bear too much medical scrutiny but if you play along, it opens up fascinating vistas of thought. Is slapstick only funny if we know no one really gets hurt? What happens if a self-sabotaging catastrophist is presented with a big red button marked Do Not Press?

Perhaps comedians, like novelists, have a sliver of ice in their heart, and will do anything for a laugh. “I think about tickling him,” the Comedian murmurs: possibly the most chillingly, thrillingly transgressive line I’ve heard on stage in years.

Dos Santos is having a moment: his play about the Queen Mother and her gay servant Backstairs Billy has just opened at the Duke of York’s with a starry cast and director. But where that frothy, full-length comedy fizzles out, this miniature is elegantly succinct and powerful, and Barnett never puts a foot wrong. Like the hookups his character wittily describes, it’s fast, filthy and surprisingly revealing.

