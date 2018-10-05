FeelGoodFriday Sports News: Christian Yelich homers with brother in attendance following Marines discharge

For all but a select few sports fans, much of the news surrounding teams and players is far from good. Losses, injuries, playoff eliminations, suspensions, last place fantasy football punishments, you name it.

So, we decided to put together something that can bring a smile to every fan’s face. Introducing the first edition of Yahoo Sports’ #FeelGoodFriday Sports News!

Yelich’s brother discharged from Marines, watches him homer at first game back

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is having an MVP-caliber season. He’s done just about everything this year, including hitting for the cycle — twice.

But one thing he wasn’t able to do was have his younger brother watch him play in person. Cameron had been in active service with the U.S. Marines for the last four years, but was honorably discharged last week. Naturally, Christian hit a home run with Sgt. Cameron in attendance.

.@Christianyelich’s brother (a U.S. Marine) is watching him play for the first time in four years. So of course Christian went yard. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/XFhZsRI50P — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2018

Cameron even threw the first pitch before the game.

“What he’s done is great, it was a selfless four years,” Christian said of his brother’s service. “I’m glad he’s back.”

Earlier this year, Christian sent Cameron and his fellow soldiers a box of Brewers gear to their Hawaii base. Now, he can get his brother decked out in Milwaukee apparel without putting it in the mail.

11-year-old cancer survivor serves as Reds honorary manager

Elliott Kappers, an avid Reds fan from North Carolina, was diagnosed with cancer in April.

During his treatment, he had to stop playing in his local baseball league, yet still went to his team’s games to cheer on his squad. It was that spirit and positive attitude that helped Elliott successfully beat the cruel disease in early August. To cap off his recovery, he had the opportunity to visit the Cincinnati Reds at a game this week.

Elliott Kappers, an 11-year-old super fan from North Carolina, gets his big wish! ❤⚾ Serving as today’s honorary manager, Elliott followed Jim Riggleman during his pregame routine and threw strike one to a Gold Glover. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/je4hl113Dl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 29, 2018

Elliott was named honorary manager for the day. He shadowed skipper Jim Riggleman, threw the first pitch, and hung out with the guys in the dugout during the game while sporting his gifted customized jersey.

Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina helped arrange the afternoon as part of the Reds’ Knock Cancer Out of The Park on Saturday. Players and fans in attendance wrote down names of loved ones who’ve battled cancer — Elliott wrote “ME.”

Chris Long says he’ll donate portion of salary for child literacy

Eagles defensive end Chris Long announced he will donate a quarter of his salary, about $400,000, to child literacy. This comes a year after he donated all of it to general education causes.

Long’s initiative “First Quarter for Literacy” will collaborate with the United Way and Philadelphia’s “Read by Fourth” campaign to ensure every child can read at their grade level by 4th grade.

Big news! We are continuing our commitment to education this this season with the launch of First Quarter for Literacy! I’m donating a quarter of my salary and teaming up with the @PhillySJUnited to support #Philly’s @Readby4th campaign and make sure we do our part [cont 1 of 3] pic.twitter.com/YpeQcKvpYh — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 28, 2018

“Kids don’t have a choice … they don’t pick any of the factors that can hold them back,” Long said. “I just feel like this is something where you’re going to see results.”

Teammates and players from around the league have helped Long’s cause by pitching in to help reach his goal of donating 75,000 books. Contributions will also fund three “Chris Long Book Nooks,” designated family reading areas in Philadelphia.