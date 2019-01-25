FeelGoodFriday: Kindergarten students near Houston dedicate 99th school day to J.J. Watt

A kindergarten class at a school near Houston honored No. 99 J.J. Watt on its 99th school day of the year.

For all but a select few sports fans, much of the news surrounding teams and players is far from good. Losses, injuries, playoff eliminations, suspensions, last-place fantasy football punishments, you name it.

So, we decided to put together something that can bring a smile to every sports fan’s face: Yahoo Sports’ #FeelGoodFriday Sports News!

Kindergarten students outside of Houston dedicate 99th school day to J.J. Watt

Thursday was the 99th day of the school year at Sundown Elementary School in Katy, Texas, a town about half an hour outside of Houston.

So the students celebrated in style, dedicating the day to No. 99 on the Texans, who just so happens to be superstar defensive end and Houston hero J.J. Watt.

Haha this is awesome! Much love to everyone over there at Sundown!! I hope you had a great 99th day of school!!!

(and let’s all be thankful that mohawk was a one time deal. Definitely not my best look! 😂) https://t.co/0FZjLC1Yo8 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2019

Yes, most football players are predictably “strong,” but being “brave” is different, particularly in the eyes of 5 and 6-year-olds.

Watt became far more than just a good player to the greater Houston community following his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts that generated $41.6 million of aid.

And furthermore, that’s some pretty good penmanship and coloring skills. Ms. Henson is clearly doing great work with her class!

Young fan travels to Pro Bowl from Houston, freaks out when he meets Deshaun Watson

The feel-good stories about the Texans were all over the country this week, this one a little farther from home.

Story continues

Ahead of the Pro Bowl in Orlando this Sunday, Houston QB Deshaun Watson took the time to say hello to a young fan who traveled from Texas with his family for the game and festivities. Watson signed the boy’s No. 4 jersey, then posed with him for a photo.

Cue the adorable freak-out!

“It was really cool. Like, I’m still shaking.” A young fan traveled to the #ProBowl from Houston and @deshaunwatson made his day. pic.twitter.com/e0oLFTtx8l — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 24, 2019

Luka Dončić surprises young players at basketball clinic

Luka Dončić has taken the NBA by storm since being selected No. 3 overall in the draft and subsequently getting traded to the Mavericks. He became an instant fan favorite, and that certainly includes the young fans, too.

Dončić and teammate Salah Mejri surprised 75 young players at a Jr. NBA clinic put on by BridgeBuilders, a Dallas-based organization that helps children in financial need.

Naturally, the kids were stoked.

Big kids ballin’ with little kids! 📺: @luka7doncic, @50Mejri & the @MavsFoundation surprises 75 children with a @JrNBA Clinic at Bridgebuilders, an organization that serves financially-insecure children across DFW. #ThisIsWhyWePlay | #MFFL Watch it here ▶️▶️▶️ pic.twitter.com/fOw98wnFCl — Mavs Basketball Academy (@MavsAcad) January 22, 2019

“Having fun is the most important thing,” Dončić told them. In fitting fashion too, considering the 19-year-old is far closer in age to the kids than he is to, say, 40-year-old teammate Dirk Nowitztki.

Sharks build hockey rink at San Jose community center

To send you skating into your weekend, check out this awesome rink the Sharks helped build at the Roosevelt Community Center in San Jose ahead of next week’s All-Star festivities!