FeelGoodFriday: J.J. Watt gifts jersey to student who had to make one from scratch

J.J. Watt hooks local student Brock up with a real No. 99 jersey following a Twitter picture that showed Brock wearing a makeshift shirt he created.

For all but a select few sports fans, much of the news surrounding teams and players is far from good. Losses, injuries, playoff eliminations, suspensions, last-place fantasy football punishments, you name it.

So, we decided to put together something that can bring a smile to every sports fan’s face: Yahoo Sports’ #FeelGoodFriday Sports News!

J.J. Watt gifts jersey to Houston student who created makeshift No. 99 shirt

Last week, Houston’s Moore Elementary School teacher Malinda Ross posted a picture on Twitter in which she and two of her students were sporting J.J. Watt jerseys.

The only problem was that one of the students, Brock, didn’t have a real jersey to wear. Instead, he was wearing one he assembled.

Watt, being the guy that he is, tweeted out the picture in hopes of finding the student so he could get him a real jersey.

My man in the middle making the extra effort!! DM me an address and I’ll make sure we get him a real jersey! Hope everyone over there has a great 99th day of school! https://t.co/EioXaSnK6T — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 5, 2019



On Wednesday, Watt made it happen.

We were able to find our man from last week! Now he has a couple jerseys of his own to choose from and I have a new friend named Brock. pic.twitter.com/TFfj18CU0h — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2019

Khris Middleton gives children’s hospital patient All-Star game tickets

Story continues

Bucks guard Khris Middleton will play in his first All-Star game on Sunday, and thanks to his generous efforts, a deserving fan and his father will get to watch him in person.

Middleton stopped by the Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte on Valentine’s Day and hung out with a patient named Zach, who could not have been more appreciative.

Middleton is no stranger to giving back. He was the December NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for his “12 Days of Khrismas” holiday initiative, where he “participated in 12 different acts of service with various people and community organizations in Milwaukee.”

Ryan Shazier wins Courage Award from National Football Foundation

Since the severe injury that left him temporarily paralyzed, former Steelers LB Ryan Shazier has been a constant source of inspiration for how he’s responded and defied the odds. He has truly exemplified courage.

So it could not be more fitting that Shazier received the Tyson Gentry Courage Award from the Columbus Chapter of The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame at their 58th annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet.

Had a wonderful time. https://t.co/5AESeYa66Z — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) February 12, 2019

The NFF has a rich history and football presence. Its current chairman is quarterback patriarch Archie Manning, and it had early involvement from World War II general Douglas MacArthur as well as former Army coach Earl Blaik.

Hawks’ Omari Spellman hosts poetry workshop

Hawks rookie Omari Spellman has been outspoken about his passion for poetry and the positive impact it can have on children.

Spellman teamed up with Atlanta rapper Future’s FreeWishes Foundation to host the Atlanta True Poets Workshop for students who are passionate about poetry.

Omari Spellman writes a poem at his poetry workshop in Atlanta. (Kat Goduco Photography)

“I truly believe that poetry provides everyone a healthy way to express their individuality and creativity,” Spellman said.

Joining Spellman were his coach Lloyd Pierce and teammate Justin Anderson.

Thaddeus Young brings cancer survivors to Pacers game

To tip off your weekend, check out this awesome photo with Pacers forward Thaddeus Young and a group of cancer survivors he brought to Indiana’s win over the Hornets. Young lost his mother to breast cancer in 2014, and often teams up with the Susan G. Komen organization to help raise funds and awareness.