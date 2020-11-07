'You feel like you're getting your power back': how martial arts helps recovery from trauma

Nikki was on a bit of an undercover mission back in February when she walked into BJJ Tasmania in Launceston with a bag containing gym tights and a rashie.

She had signed up to coach Claire Hayes’s new six-week course of trauma-informed Brazilian jiu-jitsu, as someone who has survived trauma herself. But she also had her professional hat on, because Nikki works with those who have suffered trauma. She wondered if rolling and grappling was really a good idea.

“I thought, how is jiu-jitsu going to work?” Nikki said. “There’s a lot of contact, a lot of risk. But actually, particularly if you’ve been a victim of a crime where you’ve lost your power, it teaches you to use your opponent’s strength against them. You feel like you’re getting your power back.”

You’ve probably heard of trauma-informed yoga, developed in 2002 at the Justice Resource Institute’s Trauma Center in Massachusetts to help survivors get a greater sense of mind-body connection. Now, trauma-informed martial arts is on the rise. Psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk, a trauma treatment expert who wrote the best-selling book The Body Keeps the Score, believes martial arts to be among the best treatments for traumatic stress because they reinstate a sense that the individual “is not a helpless tool of fate”.

Hayes’s journey began when she founded the website Grapple Isle while still a white belt, having seen the need for a central BJJ community in Tasmania. But her plan was always to develop a program that helped people who had experienced trauma, including sexual violence. It’s open to anyone who identifies as a woman who has experienced trauma.

“You get control back over your own body and you realise that it can do things you never knew it could do,” Hayes tells Guardian Australia.

The group might start off with grip breaks, but it’s always in the context of jiu-jitsu as a sport, rather than as self-defence, which might be triggering. “We don’t say, ‘Okay, if someone on the street grabs you by the wrist, this is what you do’,” Hayes says.

She’s also mindful that bodies can be as traumatised as minds. “I have a lot of injuries from my trauma,” says Nikki, “so my body doesn’t move in ways that it used to, but BJJ is about being adaptable and keeping your injuries safe.”

By week three, Hayes’s first group was keen to progress to throws and takedowns. She’s had to hit pause while Covid-19 restrictions are in place, but she’s creating an evidence-based course framework that could be rolled out by other gyms, and has already had interest as far away as Canada.

There’s a saying in my field that as long as you are trauma-informed in everything you do, you will never do any harm

Closer to home, in Melbourne, is exercise scientist Georgia Verry’s trauma-informed kickboxing practice, The Fight Back Project. During the pandemic she’s gone national by delivering the course via Zoom.

Verry is herself a Muay Thai fighter, and tells Guardian Australia that she heard the phrase “fighting saved my life” so frequently on the scene that she started The Fight Back Podcast in parallel to her course to explore that concept. Her guests are either fighters who have experienced mental health issues, or researchers and practitioners interested in the field of martial arts and mental health.

As for the course, the kickboxing movements – carried out via shadow boxing, or on bags or with pads – are used to bolster confidence and assertiveness. Other components draw on meditation, a stretching routine and somatic experiencing, which analyses the bodily sensations that come up with emotional triggers and tries to expand a person’s window of tolerance.

“The classic analogy is when dogs are hit by a car, they get up and physically shake,” she says. “Humans don’t do that. Their response might be to cry, but you get told to move on and to not be a baby. So I want to help people release the stored emotion that came from something traumatic.”

Jessie, a 31-year-old from Sydney’s inner west, was referred to Verry by her psychologist. Her mother died when she was five and she was shunted between families, being sexually abused along the way. When she was 18 she was sexually assaulted on a number of occasions, although she hardly recognised it as such, having been groomed to expect it. She wound up turning to ice use.

