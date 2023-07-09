Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has finally left intensive care after his freak accident sustained in May.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, who had been in an ICU after being involved in an accident in May, was transferred to a general ward earlier this week.

Rico reportedly sustained a serious head injury and was in a coma after being struck by a horse while participating in an annual pilgrimage in the El Rocio region of Spain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An Instagram story post from Rico on Sunday said: "I wanted to thank each and every one of the people who have shown me and sent their love in these difficult days.

"I keep working on my recovery, that is getting better every day. I feel very lucky. Once again, thank you all and I hope to see you soon."

Rico played for Sevilla, having a loan spell at Fulham in 2018-19 and then another at PSG in 2019-20, before joining the latter club permanently in 2020.

The article I feel very lucky – Sergio Rico thanks well-wishers after leaving intensive care appeared first on Planetsport.com.