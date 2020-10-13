‘I feel so powerful.’ Trump returns to the campaign trail in Florida after COVID

Hospitalized and knocked from the trail for more than a week by the coronavirus, an exuberant President Donald Trump returned to campaigning Monday in Central Florida as if little had changed.

He did not wear a mask. He railed against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in must-win Florida. He cast himself as now immune against COVID-19.

“I went through it. Now they say I’m immune. I feel so powerful. I’ll walk in there. I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women,” he told a cheering audience of thousands at an airport rally.

Trump said he had been energized by his fans and humbled by their support as he returned to the campaign trail on the evening that hearings on Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his third Supreme Court nominee, began on Capitol Hill.

He had been scheduled to travel to Sanford on Oct. 2, but the trip was called off after his coronavirus diagnosis. His campaign rescheduled it as his first in-person event outside of Washington in recognition of the electoral importance of Florida, a linchpin of the president’s reelection strategy. Without the state and its 29 electoral votes, Trump would need to win all the other battleground states he won in 2016 or pick up new ones to win reelection.

Most public surveys of likely voters show Trump down by several points in Florida. But that was also the case in 2016 at the same juncture in the presidential race, and Trump went on to close the gap in the final days of the election and win the state.

Senior advisers to Trump’s reelection campaign insisted on a Monday call with reporters that current public polling is off.

“Our internal numbers — and we are very confident in where our numbers are — they continue to show a different story. A story that the public poll numbers aren’t articulating,” Corey Lewandowski, the president’s 2016 campaign manager, said. “We’re using the same methodology and the same individuals who did our polls in 2016. The polls that had us right, and the rest of the media wrong.”

Trump told supporters in Sanford he was optimistic about winning the state just as he had four years ago.

“And we’re winning by a lot more now than we were four years ago. Twenty-two days from now, we’re going to win this state. We’re going to win four more years in the White House,” he said.

TRUMP BARRAGE

This time four years ago Trump was facing accusations of misogyny after an Access Hollywood tape on which he made derogatory comments about women surfaced.

Now the president is battling concerns about his handling of the pandemic. He was off the campaign trail for the previous 10 days after he and members of his staff and inner circle tested positive for coronavirus after attending events at which attendees were not wearing masks or socially distancing.

The White House on Monday released a memo by the president’s physician Sean P. Conley stating that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days. The negative tests and other clinical and laboratory data led to the medical team’s assessment that “the President is not infectious to others,” Conley wrote.

Thousands of supporters arrived early to see Trump, waiting under Florida’s October sun to see him speak. Many chose not to wear masks, despite the president’s diagnosis.

“It showed the strength that Trump has to overcome that,” said Aidan Kraus of New Smyrna Beach, referring to the president’s battle with the coronavirus. At age 19, this will be his first presidential election. “We need to talk about our reopening again.”

Trump said that would happen, thanks in part to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently lifted state restrictions on businesses and socializing, and rendered toothless local mask orders.

“You’re open and open for business and doing great,” Trump said.

High-profile surrogates for Trump, including the president’s eldest son Donald Trump, Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence, held events in Florida over the weekend. Trump also held a tele-rally targeted at Tampa residents on Sunday afternoon.

Pence held events in Orlando and at The Villages retirement community on Saturday for Latino voters and seniors. His chief of staff said Monday that the vice president would return to South Florida later in the week to deliver a speech on the Trump administration’s policies on Cuba, Venezuela and the Southern Hemisphere.

