‘I feel like I’m back home’: Former Royals World Series champions on returning to KC

Some left the Royals franchise late in 2015. Others played a few more seasons in Kansas City before joining other teams.

Today only one player remains in Kansas City from that 2015 World Series championship team: Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

Although the players who helped Kansas City win its first title in 30 years have gone their separate ways, they remain close, thanks to bonds formed in the Royals clubhouse.

Many returned to Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night to show their support for their former manager, Ned Yost, who was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame. While they gathered for the first time in years, they stay in close contact.

“We’ve got a pretty cool like World Series group text,” former Royals closer Wade Davis said. “It seems like, not every day, but there’s always something going on.

“I’ve got to go back and watch some of the games which I didn’t see at the time. My kids have gotten to go back and watch over the last couple of years, which is pretty cool, a pretty cool thing to see.”

There were plenty of highlights for the Davis kids — and Royals fans — to watch.

The Royals won eight straight playoff games in 2014, starting with the epic Wild Card victory, en route to winning the American League pennant. They lost in seven games to the San Francisco Giants in the World Series, then came back and won the title the following year, beating the New York Mets in five games.

“For me, winning the World Series is the most important thing for any player,” said former shortstop Alcides Escobar, who was MVP of the 2015 ALCS. “Everybody’s playing for one goal, to win the championship one time.

“And when I came in last night and saw all the guys, I’m so happy to see these guys, because the last time I saw these guys was six or seven years (ago). And I felt like, ‘Wow, I’m back home and I feel really, really happy.’”

That fellowship was felt by all the former Royals who spoke with the media Saturday.

Former Royals closer Greg Holland said his return to Kansas City wasn’t about the championships as much as recalling the close ties.

Some of players, who are all retired, got together Friday when they arrived back in Kansas City.

“We picked up right where we left off yesterday when everybody started getting into town,” Holland said, “and enjoyed each other’s company and enjoyed the stories of camaraderie. That’s the special part for me.

“I think winning helps build that bond, obviously, but it’s not the only thing about it, especially being able to grind for six, seven, eight months at a time and respect your teammates. And that’s why it led to a lot of winning games.”

Davis said the bond among former Royals players is uncommon thing.

“I have a different perspective just on being with other teams after that,” said Davis, who also has played for the Rays, Cubs and Rockies. “You ... realize how special it is when you’re with a group of people that. Like Esky was saying, you feel like (you) are family. And you feel like every day you want to get up and go to the field early, whereas on other teams there are times where it’s not like that and sometimes you don’t want to go to the field.

“... We were here sometimes eight hours before the game — just decide to come and have lunch with each other and then you get your workouts in, playing cards or whatever it is. It was like a family.”