‘I feel guilty I’m still here!’ Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey opens up about his death

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has admitted that she feels a lot of “guilt” and is making a new TV show about her struggles.

The Wanted star died last March, at the age of 33, from an inoperable brain tumour leaving behind Kelsey and their two young children.

Opening up about her grief on Good Morning Britain, Mrs Parker said: "You can be happy, you can be sad, you can be angry. Obviously there is guilt.

“For me there’s so much guilt and that’s what is a theme through the [upcoming TV] show.

“I have just got a lot of guilt,” she continued.

Mrs Parker is devastated that her late husband is not experiencing their two children growing up (Instagram)

“I know that I did everything for Tom. Even still there is just that guilt process of, I’ve lost him.

“I feel guilty that I’m still here.”

Kelsey, who married Parker in 2018, added: “I look at my kids every morning and I am guilty that he’s not experiencing what I am experiencing with them.”

The new show, which will not only centre around Mrs Parker’s grief but how she’s rebuilding her life, has been therapeutic for her.

“I was a bit worried, I was like, can I actually do this?” she said of filming.

The pair married in 2018 (Kelsey Parker/Instagram)

“But for me it’s the best thing that I have actually done. Because it has actually been therapy for me. It has massively helped me.”

Parker was diagnosed with inoperable stage-four glioblastoma in 2020, while his wife was pregnant with their son Bodhi. The couple welcomed their first child together, Aurelia, in 2019.

Mrs Parker is now reportedly dating Sean Boggans, aged 39, who she reportedly met while on holiday in Rhodes with some pals earlier this year.

A source told MailOnline: “It’s very early days and no one knows what the future will bring. "For now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”