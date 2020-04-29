Take That “Feel-Good” Movie ‘Greatest Days’ Set To Be First Production For Danny Perkins’ Elysian Film Group

Click here to read the full article.

Take That movie musical Greatest Days is set to be the first production for Danny Perkins’ UK producer-distributor Elysian Film Group.

The film, which has been developed with Universal Music Group, is based on UK stage musical The Band which featured songs from the hit UK boy-band, whose members have included Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow. Tim Firth (Kinky Boots) is adapting his stage play. Coky Giedroyc (How To Build A Girl) is attached to direct.

The project is said to have buy-in from Take That and talks are underway for the group to record an original song. Hits set to be included in the film include Patience, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs, Shine, Relight My Fire and Could It Be Magic.

The film will focus on five 16-year-old schoolgirls from the north-west of England in 1992 who are obsessed with a fictional boy band, whose songs are the Take That hits. The story then jumps forward to capture the girls’ lives decades later.

Casting is underway with casting director Jina Jay (Darkest Hour). Choreographer is Drew McOnie (Me Before You). The aim is to shoot later this year.

Former Studiocanal UK boss Perkins told us, “The Band was a special night out and we hope this can be the same. We hope it will be just what people want to see on the other side of the pandemic. It’s about people coming together, it’s nostalgic, it’s about the music that you love at 15, and being in touch with your teenage self. It’s a feel-good movie which we hope will bring joy to people. There are more serious things to be concerned about right now but hopefully this can bring some joy once it can get going. Mamma Mia came out soon after the financial crisis hit and we hope this can have a similarly uplifting impact.”

Perkins said Elysian is exploring financial partners for the movie.

“Take That are very much involved in it,” he added. “They’re excited about the idea of the film and are involved at every step. The plan is for them to write an original song and we’ll use a number of their classic songs. There were 16 of their songs in the stage versions.”

The group currently consists of Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The original line-up also featured Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

Elysian’s distribution arm has backing from CAA, marking the Hollywood agency’s first UK investment. Perkins set the company up last year with producer Kate Solomon (United 93). Details of Greatest Days were first reported by the Daily Mail.

