FeelGoodFriday: Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin visit patients at Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital

For all but a select few sports fans, much of the news surrounding teams and players is far from good. Losses, injuries, playoff eliminations, suspensions, last-place fantasy football punishments, you name it.

So, we decided to put together something that can bring a smile to every sports fan’s face: Yahoo Sports’ #FeelGoodFriday Sports News!

Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin visit patients at Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital

Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin may be in their football offseason, but they never take time off from giving back and making a difference.

This week, the pair of Seahawks players visited none other than Peyton Manning’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to hang out with patients.

Today’s surprise visit from @ShaquillG & @Shaquemgriffin of the @Seahawks brought smiles, encouragement, high fives and hugs to our young patients and families at our pediatric orthopedic outpatient clinic! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/02hALbaM0p — Peyton Manning Children's Hospital (@PeytonChildrens) February 20, 2019

One patient in particular expressed how much their appearance meant to her.

Your awesome Nyla will see you soon 🙏🏾😎 https://t.co/MB7USFMuGV — shaquem griffin (@Shaquemgriffin) February 20, 2019

The hospital itself is a feel-good story: Because of all the time, money and personal attention Manning had given to then-St. Vincent’s Children’s Hospital and its patients, the company elected to change the name of the Indianapolis location back in 2007 to honor the former Colts quarterback.

76ers, Allen Iverson pay tribute to Dwyane Wade

During his final year in the NBA, Dwyane Wade has earned many deserving tributes, namely his inclusion alongside Dirk Nowitzki in the All-Star Game.

But the one he received ahead of Thursday’s game against the 76ers in Philadelphia is right up there with the best of them, thanks to city and league legend Allen Iverson.

“You were so great for us fans ... Definitely one of the best two-guards to ever play the game,” fellow shooting guard AI said. “His toughness was undeniable.”

Jordan Morris makes first appearance after yearlong injury

On Feb. 22, 2018, promising USMNT and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris tore his ACL.

363 days later — and 447 days since his last home appearance at CenturyLink Field — Morris made his long-awaited return as a substitute in the Sounders’ preseason exhibition against Uruguay’s Club Nacional de Football. He received quite the ovation.

“It was amazing,” Morris said. “That’s what I was dreaming about through last year: Coming back on the field, hearing the crowd and being back here at home.”

Kings help senior dogs get adopted at senior living center

In honor of Wednesday’s National Love Your Pet Day, we wanted to circle back to this paw-some story.

The L.A. Kings brought dogs from the Pasadena Humane Society to the Belmont Senior Living Community in Los Angeles with the hopes of helping them find a permanent home. That’s exactly what happened for four of them!

Last week, the @LAKings and the Pasadena Humane Society partnered with the Belmont Senior Living Community as part of the Pets for the Elderly program to help four dogs find forever homes!https://t.co/HIKCCI4j23 — Kings Care (@LAKingsCare) February 20, 2019

For the cherry on top, the Kings covered all of the adoption fees.

Staff from Charlotte charity has epic reaction to $350,000 donation via Team LeBron’s win

To bring on your weekend tears of joy, check out this awesome, fitting reaction by the staff of RightMovesForYouth when Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game, earning the foundation a $350,000 donation. The Charlotte organization “provides resources and guidance to help students graduate with a plan for future success.”