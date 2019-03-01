FeelGoodFriday: Luka Doncic signs his shoes for a fan, then turns 20

For all but a select few sports fans, much of the news surrounding teams and players is far from good. Losses, injuries, playoff eliminations, suspensions, last-place fantasy football punishments, you name it.

So, we decided to put together something that can bring a smile to every sports fan’s face: Yahoo Sports’ #FeelGoodFriday Sports News!

Luka Doncic takes off shoes to sign for fan, celebrates 20th birthday

Luka Doncic had an epic end to his teenaged years this week.

Before Monday’s game against the Clippers, he took off the very shoes he was wearing, signed and gifted them to a brave fan:

Then on Wednesday, he iced a victory against the Pacers with a last-minute, step-back 3-pointer from way downtown (above).

And finally on Thursday, he turned 20 years old. Twitter celebrated with some incredible flashbacks to his younger days with Real Madrid in the EuroLeague.

Feel old yet?

Two Phillies fans’ priceless reactions to Bryce Harper signing

Bryce Harper’s mega-deal with the Phillies predictably made the internet lose its mind.

The same can be said for the Philly faithful. One fan found out about the deal during an on-camera interview.

She came back to down to Earth during an equally hilarious moment of realization that the Flyers would prevent Philadelphia from ‘winning everything.’

For this kid’s reaction, you may want to lower the volume:

Big Boi, Kings and Bucks collaborate for social justice event

The Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks have both been impacted by social justice issues in the last year.

In March, activists protesting Sacramento police’s killing of Stephon Clark caused a lockdown of the Kings’ arena.

Then in May, Milwaukee police tased Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Both franchises made commitments to address these issues as a result, and in tandem with legendary rapper Big Boi put on an event called “Team Up for Change.”

Thank you to all who attended and watched our Team Up For Change Summit with the @Bucks today! #SacramentoProud #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/xJqvotZLje — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 27, 2019

The next day, the former OutKast star treated fans at the Bucks-Kings game to a halftime performance:

Special Olympian models Sounders’ new Nightfall jerseys

Then-8-year-old gymnast Frannie Ronan was the youngest competitor at the 2018 Special Olympics. She also just so happens to be from the greater Seattle area.

So who better to model the Sounders’ new Nightfall jerseys?

Meet our friend, Frannie!

The youngest competitor from the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games rocks the new Nightfall kit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHgu4i2yCJ — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) February 26, 2019

Here’s another look at the fire new kits, with the MLS season kicking off this weekend: