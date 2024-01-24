Feel-Good Comedy ‘Accidental Texan’ Acquired by Roadside Attractions

Roadside Attractions has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Accidental Texan,” a comedy starring Rudy Pankow and Thomas Haden Church directed by Mark Bristol.

“I was determined to make a film that explores the universal themes of community, trust, and forgiveness framed by Texas’ iconic landscapes. I believe the world needs more feel-good movies that champion the beauty in human nature and ‘Accidental Texan’ delivers just that,” Bristol said in a statement.

Pankow plays Erwin, a Harvard grad whose dreams of becoming a big-name actor are ruined when he leaves his phone on and triggers an explosive nightmare on the set of his first big project in New Orleans. Fleeing Louisiana with his phone destroyed, his car breaks down in a Texas oil town and he is taken in by a struggling oil driller named Merle, played by Church. With both men penniless, Erwin must rely on his acting talent to get them out of the mess they’re stuck in.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Bruce Dern also star in the film, which was written and produced by Julie B. Denny. The screenplay is an adaptation of the novel “Chocolate Lizards” by Cole Thompson.

“I am very excited to share our uplifting film with audiences and that they take a fun ride, but that they also fill their hearts with hope in miracles in their everyday lives,” said Denny.

”Thomas Haden Church has created so many indelible characters, we are thrilled to present him along with this stellar cast in a comedy that proves Texas indeed has a deep heart,” Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff, co-presidents of Roadside Attractions, said in a statement.

Melissa Kirkendall and Koen Wooten are producing the film alongside Bristol and Denny. Co-producers are David Denney and Haden Church. The film was executive produced by Michael B. Denny.

The acquisition was negotiated by Roadside Attractions Co-President Howard Cohen and VP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions Angel An and Tyler Konney of Taylor & Dodge on behalf of the filmmakers.

