'I feel bad about not being able to get that done': Jonathan Gannon opens up on Eagles' Super Bowl loss

TEMPE, Ariz. — New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon reviewed tape of Super Bowl 57 on Sunday night in his final hours as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator.

In Gannon’s last game as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, the club allowed 24 second-half points and lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Gannon was asked about the disappointing Super Bowl loss at his introductory press conference with the Cardinals on Thursday.

“It was hard because you feel for the players. When you get to that game, I don’t feel sorry for myself – I feel bad about the players,” Gannon said. “Everything that I do, that’s where be where your feet are. I’m always trying to learn from experiences that happen right in real time. That’s what I did. I feel bad about not being able to get that done. It was an excellent learning experience for me and I know I learned a lot from that game, things that I would need to do different moving forward to win that game.”

Jonathan Gannon is introduced as the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals during a news conference at the Cardinals training facility in Tempe on Feb. 16, 2023.

The Eagles defense had only given up seven points in each of its playoff wins prior to surrendering 31 in the Super Bowl (one touchdown was scored by the Chiefs defense). Furthermore, the unit allowed 340 total yards and didn't pick up a sack in the game.

During the regular season, the Eagles had the second-ranked total defense (301 yards allowed per game). The club tallied 78 sacks in the regular season and postseason combined, the third most in a single season in NFL history.

Arizona is hopeful Gannon provide a boost not only to the defense but the entire organization. The Cardinals are coming off a frustrating 4-13 season and finished last in the NFC West. Gannon is replacing Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired shortly after the regular season ended.

The Cardinals have only made the playoffs once since the 2016 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles' Super Bowl loss was 'hard,' Jonathan Gannon says